The Importance of a Secure Loading Dock Environment
By Emily Smith
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
1 day ago
Therefore, protecting and securing the goods transported at the loading dock is of the utmost importance to safely deliver goods of high quality to consumers. The loading dock is an influential piece of every company transporting goods to consumers, distributors or end users that connects the inside workings of a facility...
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. That's 14 with nine zeros after it. All disappeared from the accounts of crypto investors and into the hands of scammers. In the decentralised world of cryptocurrency, it can sometimes...
Nexxiot launched the new Nexxiot Cargo Monitor, a revolutionary sensor device that delivers connectivity and data performance in a compact, easy-to-use design. “There are approximately 30 million standard intermodal shipping containers in use around the world today, most of which are not tracked in any way,” says Matilda Bouchet, managing director, head of cargo at Nexxiot. “Until now, shippers and cargo stakeholders have had little to no visibility to their goods in transit. Nexxiot’s new Cargo Monitor device seeks to completely shift the paradigm by providing end-to-end visibility and critical data in a rugged, cost-effective and easy-to-deploy package.”
Staple crops are limited in their tolerance of a changing climate, forcing researchers and breeders to start to investigate new ways to ensure future food security. A review in New Phytologist examines the value of studying underutilized crops, which are locally important crops grown in limited regions, and identifying the specific genes that underpin the crops' adaptive and valuable traits.
The Covid-19 pandemic has seriously exacerbated existing weaknesses of the global supply chain, significantly impacting a whole range of crucial components including steamship lines, the ports, trucking fleets, and of course the drivers themselves. The American Trucking Association, for example, has estimated a shortage of some 80,000 drivers, a number...
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The government typically is not the preferred place for creative ways to improve how private businesses operate, but Federal Maritime Commissioner Carl Bentzel may be changing that as he leads an effort to make freight supply chains work much better.
Since most Americans spend 40-plus hours a week at their jobs, it's ideal to work at a company where you feel happy to be there. Comparably.com identified the companies with the happiest employees by...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other members of the Congressional Oversight Committee have sent a letter to Amazon CEO Adam Jassy informing him they are investigating whether Amazon forces employees to work during dangerous weather events. In the letter, the Congressional Oversight Committee committee expresses concern over recent and past reports that...
The COVID pandemic has rightly received most of the blame for global supply chain upheavals in the last two years. But the less publicized threat to supply chains from climate change poses a far more serious threat and is already being felt, scholars and experts say. The pandemic is “a...
Two new Air Force One planes are expected to be two years late after production issues risked damage to a jet and investigations reportedly found the supervisor wasn’t credentialed and another employee failed a drug test.The latest incident came in early 2022 when Boeing made two attempts at moving one of the jets from scaffolding onto jacks, which The Wall Street Journal reported were not designed to hold the weight of the aircraft.It follows a previous incident of two mini tequila bottles on one of the two aircraft being built, while another liquor bottle was found outside Boeing’s San...
In South Africa and other parts of Africa, ESG is becoming an important part of clients’ business strategy and operations. And banks, DFIs and private equity firms are increasingly refusing to grant funding for projects unless there is a proven sustainability plan.
Recent reports note that Wang Jingwu, vice president and chief risk officer of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, authored a whitepaper which detailed for the China Financial Journal the necessary laws, in his view, required for the country’s CBDC. He argues for a legal blueprint which has been...
Supply chain challenges throughout the pandemic, and even now, are making it difficult for businesses to maintain a positive relationship with employees, customers, and partners. Transportation and shipping delays, product shortages, workforce attrition, rising costs, closures due to COVID outbreaks, all these factors are out of a company’s control to an extent. However, there is one thing a business can control – its communications.
Synkrato released its next-gen logistics platform, designed to empower users to manage their entire supply chain, end-to-end. "Synkrato goes beyond digital transformation," says Jason Mancuso, product director for Synkrato. "It offers the potential to make logistics reliable, resilient, and scalable. For instance, users can create a digital twin of their warehouses to run what-if scenarios for changing supply and demand patterns or they can also employ adaptive warehouse slotting functionality to optimize picking and put-away tasks."
This paper presents the curation of a monitored dataset from an office building constructed in 2015 in Berkeley, California. The dataset includes whole-building and end-use energy consumption, HVAC system operating conditions, indoor and outdoor environmental parameters, as well as occupant counts. The data were collected during a period of three years from more than 300 sensors and meters on two office floors (each 2,325 m2) of the building. A three-step data curation strategy is applied to transform the raw data into research-grade data: (1) cleaning the raw data to detect and adjust the outlier values and fill the data gaps; (2) creating the metadata model of the building systems and data points using the Brick schema; and (3) representing the metadata of the dataset using a semantic JSON schema. This dataset can be used in various applications-building energy benchmarking, load shape analysis, energy prediction, occupancy prediction and analytics, and HVAC controls-to improve the understanding and efficiency of building operations for reducing energy use, energy costs, and carbon emissions.
Overhaul unveiled Asset Manager, a new offering that provides real-time asset and in-yard visibility, enabling greater control over assets that are both in-transit or stationery. “You can only control what you can see and that means assets often go underutilized or even completely unused. Without visibility, you leave profit on...
The Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA) and the Cold Chain Federation (CCF) entered into a formal partnership agreement that builds on a 20-plus-year affiliation between the two organizations. “We are delighted to partner with GCCA in this way, giving CCF members access to an international knowledge bank, as well as...
Today in food commerce, PYMNTS data reveal how consumers’ food ordering behaviors vary by region, while coffee company Westrock Coffee gears up to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Plus, a London-based FoodTech startup brings in millions of dollars in seed funding for its delivery kitchen solutions.
Vecna Robotics partnered with Big Joe to develop the Vecna CPJ, a co-bot pallet jack designed to bring human-assisted robotics to warehouses and manufacturing facilities with labor-intensive workflows. Internal simulations and field tests reveal up to 45% improvement in throughput vs. human work only. “The last 18 months had driven...
While consumers don’t like to wait for shipments and tend to become upset when shipments are delayed, they are however more empathetic and likely to remain loyal to brands that have an established record of positive customer experience (CX), according to a Mitto survey. “Our research reveals how important...
Locus Robotics introduced Locus Vector and Locus Max, an extension to the family of automated mobile robots (AMRs) that addresses use cases from e-commerce, case picking and pallet picking to scenarios requiring larger, heavier payloads to support the full range of product movement needs in today’s fulfillment and distribution warehouses.
Comments / 0