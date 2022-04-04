National Dance Institute perform in-person for first time in two years
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Kids with the National Dance Institute of New Mexico performed in-person for the first time in two years. The dancers performed “We are Here” which showcased how resilient kids have had to be throughout the pandemic.
The students helped put the show together, drawing on their experiences and what they wanted to convey to the community. NDI students in Santa Fe will perform The Little Prince April 8 and 10.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
