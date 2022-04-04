ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

In Photos: Giant bubbles delight Darien kids

By Tyler Sizemore
darientimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDARIEN — Casey Carle brought his BubbleMania! show to...

www.darientimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 102.9 NoCo

Kid Trunks Posts Graphic Photos of Face Wound From Hospital Bed

Disclaimer: This article contains images that may be disturbing to some audiences. Early this morning (March 21), Kid Trunks posted a pair of graphic, bloody photos to Instagram, which showed himself in a hospital bed with a significant gash across his chin. Although it is unclear how Trunks received the wound, he alludes to gun violence in the caption.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Darien, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Darien, CT
Entertainment
Darien, CT
Society
IndieWire

‘Apollo 10 1/2’ Review: NASA Sends a Kid to the Moon in Richard Linklater’s Bittersweet Animated Delight

“Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Childhood” introduces itself as a fantastical adventure about a Houston fourth-grader who’s plucked out of school for a confidential NASA mission in the spring of 1969 (those wacky scientists accidentally built the lunar module too small for an adult), but Richard Linklater’s first animated feature since “A Scanner Darkly” isn’t really a story about a kid who secretly paved the way for Neil Armstrong, or even a story about a kid who had any special interest in the stars above. In fact, this semi-autobiographical sketch isn’t really a story at all so much as a sweetly effervescent string of Kodachrome memories from the filmmaker’s own childhood — the childhood of someone who was born in a place without any sense of yesterday, and came of age at a time that was obsessed with tomorrow.
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Shares Photo Dump Of Baby Bubbles 1st Birthday

Time seems to be flying by because Summer Walker is already celebrating her daughter's first birthday. It seems like just yesterday that Summer was sharing pregnancy photos alongside her ex and father of her child, London On Da Track. Their highly publicized fallout played out for the world to see, and although there have been a few dust-ups since that time, Summer has been enjoying her life as a mother.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Bubblemania#The Darien Arts Center
bravotv.com

Drew Sidora Shared the Most Precious Photo with Her 3 Kids

Drew Sidora is sharing an adorable peek into her latest family outing. The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member recently took to Instagram to post the most glorious photo with her three children. Drew captured a precious moment with her kids, sons Josiah and Machai and daughter Aniya, on Instagram....
ATLANTA, GA
The Tuscaloosa News

Black Warrior Film Festival showcases work by young filmmakers

At 11, Steven Allan Spielberg shot his debut flick, "The Last Train Wreck," clashing toy Lionel cars together. George Orson Welles was 17 in 1933 when he filmed his staged production of Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night." In 1959, Martin Charles Scorsese was all of 17 while shooting his short film "Vesuvius VI," a Roman epic inspired by the TV detective show "77 Sunset Strip."
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy