Metro police officer accused of stealing $164K from casinos appears in court

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas police officer accused of robbing three casinos made his initial appearance in federal court on Friday, according to the Justice Department.

A federal grand jury indicted Caleb Mitchell Rogers, 33, on March 22 for three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Rogers, an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, is accused of robbing the Red Rock Casino on Nov. 12, 2021, of approximately $73,810, the Aliante Casino on Jan. 6, 2022, of approximately $11,500, and the Rio Hotel and Casino sportsbook on Feb. 27, 2022, of approximately $78,898.

During the Rio robbery, Rogers allegedly ran toward two casino employees in the sportsbook area and yelled, “Get away from the money. I’ve got a gun. I will shoot you.”

According to his arrest report, as Rogers ran outside a security guard tackled him and Rogers threatened to shoot him. Security officers were able to disarm him and take him into custody. The gun Rogers used was his Metro service weapon.

The maximum penalty for each federal robbery charge is 20 years, and life imprisonment for using a firearm during the crime.

A trial is set for May 23, 2022.

Comments / 15

nj13 nj13
1d ago

this guy didn't know crime compared to other officers what's worse someone robbing and establishment for money or at least half of the police force robbing poor people other civil rights on a daily basis lying right into your face about what is the law and what is not and having immunity over it so you can't even sue them they can literally dox your life. and there is nothing you can do about it. we don't have the United States of America and what it should stand for if all US citizens do not have their civil rights

Deanne De Pozo
1d ago

Its pretty sad that he's getting life for armed robbery when murderer's only get 10 years. Whats wrong with our system. Im not saying what he did was right he gets what he deserves, but murderer's dont even get that.

