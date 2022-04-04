Metro police officer accused of stealing $164K from casinos appears in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas police officer accused of robbing three casinos made his initial appearance in federal court on Friday, according to the Justice Department.

A federal grand jury indicted Caleb Mitchell Rogers, 33, on March 22 for three counts of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Rogers, an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, is accused of robbing the Red Rock Casino on Nov. 12, 2021, of approximately $73,810, the Aliante Casino on Jan. 6, 2022, of approximately $11,500, and the Rio Hotel and Casino sportsbook on Feb. 27, 2022, of approximately $78,898.

During the Rio robbery, Rogers allegedly ran toward two casino employees in the sportsbook area and yelled, “Get away from the money. I’ve got a gun. I will shoot you.”

According to his arrest report, as Rogers ran outside a security guard tackled him and Rogers threatened to shoot him. Security officers were able to disarm him and take him into custody. The gun Rogers used was his Metro service weapon.

The maximum penalty for each federal robbery charge is 20 years, and life imprisonment for using a firearm during the crime.

A trial is set for May 23, 2022.

