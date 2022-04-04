ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NY

Newark woman injured in single vehicle collision

By Staff Report
 1 day ago
Police say a Newark woman was injured following a single vehicle collision in Lyons. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office...

