Ryan Poles has made a splash as new Chicago Bears general manager, trading away expensive contracts and adding players in free agency. The combine is over, pro days are wrapping up, and free agency is nearing an end. Despite the activity from the Bears front office, the team will enter the 2022 NFL draft with needs at wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback and many more positions. Unfortunately, they only have six draft picks, including none in the first round.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO