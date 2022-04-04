ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

No votes are planned for a NC legislative mini-session this week

By WFAE
WFAE
WFAE
 1 day ago
North Carolina legislators won't take up any business during a scheduled three-day reconvened session that began on Monday. Only a handful of House and Senate members returned to the Legislative Building as each chamber gaveled floor meetings in...

WFAE

Extra SNAP benefits set to expire on April 15 in North Carolina

Many people on food stamps in North Carolina will see their monthly allotments decrease as their extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program pandemic benefits run out on April 15. The benefits were increased under the American Rescue Plan, which allowed states like North Carolina to waive certain eligibility requirements and give...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX59

IN Focus: Lawmakers wrap up 2022 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS – It was a busy week at the Statehouse as the 2022 legislative session came to a close. Lawmakers worked late into the night Tuesday, passing several high-profile bills from tax cuts to the permitless carry of handguns. Officials had differing reviews of how the session played out. While House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) […]
INDIANA STATE
WFAE

WFAE

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

