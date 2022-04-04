ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

National Poetry Month: Inviting the Poem

 1 day ago

Join us for Kevin Hoskinson’s...

WABE

The history behind the Langston Hughes poem used in the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearing

And yet must be—the land where every man is free.”. That line comes from Langston Hughes’ poem “Let America Be America Again,” first published in Esquire in 1936. It’s a long poem (which you can read in full here), that captures the wide swath of feelings from members of the under class begging America to fulfill its stated promises. It was deeply relevant then, and still is today — as evidenced by Sen. Cory Booker yesterday quoting the poem in support of Supreme Court nominee Kentaji Brown Jackson during her second day of confirmation hearings.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Ishmael Reed among winners of Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards

Author, playwright and longtime champion of multiculturalism Ishmael Reed is receiving a lifetime achievement award for his contributions to literature. Reed is among this year's winners of the Anisfield-Wolf Book Award, given for work that “confronts racism and explores diversity," the Cleveland Foundation announced Tuesday. Percival Everett's novel “The Trees” won for fiction and Donika Kelly's “The Renunciations” was cited for poetry. Prizes for nonfiction were given to George Makari's “Of Fear and Strangers: A History of Xenophobia” and Tiya Miles' “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley’s Sack, a Black Family Keepsake.”“This year, we honor a satiric novel about lynching disguised as a detective story, a poetry collection that remakes the meanings of childhood abuse, an innovative look at the idea of xenophobia, and a story of recovered history based on an embroidered sack," jury chair Henry Louis Gates Jr. said in a statement. "All is capped by the lifetime achievement of Ishmael Reed, a genre-bending and genre-transcending colossus of literature.”Philanthropist Edith Anisfield Wolf founded the prize in 1935. Previous winners include the Rev. Martin Luther KIng Jr., Toni Morrison and Nadine Gordimer.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Jake Wells

A Literary Surprise! Two New Cormac McCarthy Novels Will Be Published In 2022

Photo of book being readPhoto by Clay Banks (Creative Commons) Cormac McCarthy is often considered to be one of the greatest American writers alive today. He rarely gives interviews (unless it is a rare one-off interview with Oprah as featured below) or does much press. He really only writes and mostly keeps to himself. It has also been over sixteen years since his last novel, The Road, which was also made into a movie. Today Cormac McCarthy’s publisher, Alfred A. Knopf, announced that the long awaited follow-up has finally been confirmed. McCarthy is releasing not one, but two novels this year.
Parade

What Artifacts Define Your Own Life? Bestselling Author Patti Callahan Explains How They Connect Us To Our History

Welcome to our Parade.com essay series in partnership with Friends & Fiction, an online community hosted by bestselling authors Mary Kay Andrews, Kristin Harmel, Kristy Woodson Harvey, and Patti Callahan Henry. Once a month, you’ll get a new life lessons essay from one of the writers, as well as the chance to discuss the themes of it later that night on Facebook Live! Today, Patti Callahan Henry reflects on the objects that define our life.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Slipped Disc

NY Times names chief music critic

In what many will see as a foregone conclusion, the classical music editor Zachary Woolfe has been named chief critic in succession to the retired Anthony Tommasini. The announcement is a classic of unqualified Times self-praise:. We are delighted to announce that Zachary Woolfe will be the next classical music...
MUSIC
Slate

Artist Dan-ah Kim on Picture Books and Graphic Designs for The Gilded Age

This week, host Karen Han talks to artist and designer Dan-ah Kim, whose work includes the picture book The Grandmasters Daughter and multiple graphic design projects for film and television. In the interview, Dan-ah discusses her traditional style of working and explains how she adapted her work to the picture book form. Then she talks about her graphic design work for the HBO series The Gilded Age.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
operawire.com

Canadian Opera Company to Present ‘The Magic Flute’

To celebrate its 70-year anniversary, the Canadian Opera Company is set to present Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” this May. The opera will be performed at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts and feature Canadian director Anna Theodosakis leading the revival of the audience favorite. “I’m...
THEATER & DANCE
ARTnews

The Best Glassine for Protecting Paintings, Drawings, and More

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission. A smooth, glossy paper that’s air, water, and grease resistant, glassine is used by artists to wrap paintings and to place between stacked drawings, etchings, prints, maps, and watercolors. Because its surface is so smooth, the material isn’t abrasive to delicate drawings rendered in easy-to-smudge mediums like vine charcoal or chalk pastel. An environmentally friendly and sustainable alternative to plastics, films, and foils, glassine is also used as a barrier between food products...
DESIGN

