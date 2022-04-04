GM recalls 681,000 small SUVs due to windshield wiper issues

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against GM by certain owners of the automaker’s 2015 to 2019 model year full-size truck and SUV models over peeling exterior paint. Plaintiffs in this class-action suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, say the exterior paint on affected vehicles is prone to delaminating, peeling, bubbling, flaking and/or blistering, according to Car Complaints. They also allege the paint peels and delaminates without any external or environmental influence, as the paint and clear coat were are not able to bond properly due to their opposing chemical properties.

CARS ・ 22 DAYS AGO