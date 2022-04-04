ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Guyana OKs Exxon's $10B Yellowtail offshore oil project

By BERT WILKINSON Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0ez1GRjT00

Guyana’s government has granted permission for U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil to develop a fourth offshore oil and gas field and the company said Monday it has made a final investment decision on the $10 billion project aimed at producing up to 250,000 barrels per day.

Guyanese authorities announced approval of the Yellowtail Project on Sunday, adding to the company's Liza One, Two and Payara fields.

“Yellowtail’s development further demonstrates the successful partnership between ExxonMobil and Guyana and helps provide the world with another reliable source of energy to meet future demands and ensure a secure energy transition,” the company said in a statement. The new project is expected to come onstream by 2025.

It said that nearly two dozen successful oil wells since the first in 2015 allows it to so far have access to more than 10 billion barrels of oil in the Guyana Basin.

The first barrel of oil was pumped offshore in December 2019, making the country of about 800,000 people one of the world’s newest oil producers.

The approval comes in the midst of a debate between the company and several rights and environmental groups as to whether adequate insurance is in place in the event of an oil spill. Such an event could affect neighboring continental and tourism-dependent Caribbean countries, devastating economies and marine life.

Former Guyanese environmental chief Vincent Adams said Monday that the company must be made to have adequate insurance and not allowed “to water down” the language in legal documents linked to the issue.

He said the environmental agency had agreed with Exxon during his time as the country's environmental administrator to ensure that there was at least $2.5 billion in oil spill insurance coverage.

The company which controls the high-yielding Stabroek Block along with American-owned Hess Oil and the China National Offshore Oil Corp., says it has at least $2 billion on standby in addition to the “financial capacity to meet our responsibilities for an adverse event."

“We are committed to paying all legitimate costs in the unlikely event of an oil spill,” it said.

The company recently said that it is already preparing to apply for approval for a fifth oil field and could be ready to submit final documents by the last quarter of this year.

The success of the Stabroek Block has pushed most of the world’s leading oil firms to buy into neighboring blocks or to apply for concessions near Exxon’s. The government has already said that it will auction off several remaining blocks by the end of this year, including portions of unexplored areas by companies or those which have been given back to the state because no commercial quantities of oil and gas had been found.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Texas driller produces US oil industry 'miracle'

In the vast Permian Basin located in western Texas, oil isn’t hard to come by according to producer and drilling company Tall City Exploration. With record-high gas prices and the market’s need for more supply, Tall City CEO Michael Oestmann says the company is working to increase daily production from 10,000 barrels to 20,000 by the end of the year.
rigzone.com

Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request

Executives from some of the largest oil companies in the U.S. have refused a request by House Democrats. — Executives from some of the nation’s largest oil companies have refused a request by House Democrats to testify on sky-rocketing gasoline prices. The chief executive officers of EOG Resources...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Exxon Signals Record Quarterly Profit From Oil And Gas Prices

Exxon Mobil Corp on Monday said its first-quarter results could top a seven-year quarterly record, with operating profits from pumping oil and gas alone of up to $9.3 billion. A snapshot of the largest U.S. oil company's quarter ended March 31 showed operating profits from oil and gas, its biggest unit, could jump by as much as $2.7 billion over the prior quarter's $6.6 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Adams
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spill#Oil Company#Oil And Gas#Oil Wells#Yellowtail#Exxonmobil#Guyanese#The Yellowtail Project
The Guardian

Activists protest tanker as Russian oil imports flow into US ahead of ban

Environmentalists have launched protests against a Russian tanker bringing oil into New York, amid a flurry of oil imports into the US before a ban on oil and gas coming from Russia comes into force. Activists from Greenpeace set out in two boats to intercept the Minerva Virgo oil tanker...
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota's daily oil output could climb 100,000 barrels by year's end, regulator estimates

North Dakota’s oil output could climb another 100,000 barrels per day by the end of 2022 amid high crude prices, a state energy regulator estimates. The U.S. could ultimately supplant about 750,000 of the 5 million barrels Russia had exported daily to countries that are now backing sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last month, State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms told reporters Tuesday at his monthly press briefing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
rigzone.com

Exxon Again Finds No Oil In Brazil. Cutthroat Not On Target.

ExxonMobil has completed drilling operations on the Cutthroat prospect but failed to find any oil offshore Brazil once again. — Oil and gas supermajor ExxonMobil has completed drilling operations on the Cutthroat prospect but failed to find any oil offshore Brazil one more time. The well, which was drilled...
rigzone.com

Shell Starts Up Production From Gulf Of Mexico Subsea Tieback

Shell has started production at PowerNap, a subsea development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with an estimated peak production of 20,000 boepd. — Oil supermajor Shell has announced the start of production at PowerNap, a subsea development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with an estimated peak production of 20,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

United States weighs largest ever draw from emergency oil reserve -sources

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering releasing up to 180 million barrels of oil over several months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), four U.S. sources said on Wednesday, as the White House tries to lower fuel prices. The International Energy Agency (IEA) member countries are...
ABC News

ABC News

599K+
Followers
146K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy