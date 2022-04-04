ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police: Man beaten by biker club at Carleton bar after accidentally bumping into member

Fox17
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(WXYZ) — The Carleton Police Department said a man was reportedly beaten by members of a biker club outside of a bar on Saturday morning. Police say they were called to the Wolf's Den Bar...

www.fox17online.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bikers#Seizure#Public Safety
CBS News

A snake is eyed as the culprit in man's death until cops realize it can't pull a trigger

Montgomery County Coroner Dave Colbert's job usually entails him showing up at a crime scene after the action has subsided. But in the warm early evening hours of June 8, 2017, Colbert responded to a 911 call of a male victim believed to be dead by snakebite, and he said he proceeded to walk into one of the most bizarre and dangerous death scenes of his 20-year career as a coroner. "Someone being killed by a snake is not something that happens every day, especially in Missouri," Colbert says.
NEW FLORENCE, MO
rolling out

Man kills 3 over social media post; what set him off

A New Jersey man was convicted on March 5, 2022, of killing two children and a college student after he broke into the home in November 2016 and tortured six victims because of a Facebook post. Jeremy Arrington was found guilty of three counts of murder, three counts of attempted...
NEWARK, NJ
The Independent

Naomi Irion: Chilling new video released of hooded suspect in Walmart lot where teen vanished

Nevada authorities and members of Naomi Irion’s family - most of them crying - pleaded on Tuesday for anyone to come forward with information about the 18-year-old, who vanished from a Walmart parking lot more than a week ago. “Because the incident happened so close to I-80, she could be anywhere - anywhere in the nation,” Ms Irion’s mother, Diana - who flew from her home in South Africa after her daughter’s 12 March disappearance - said Tuesday.Ms Irion was last seen speaking with a man in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada - about 34 miles east of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ledger-Enquirer

‘Grim reaper rapist’ cases went cold after years. Man now arrested, Texas police say

A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox17

Driver dies after hitting bridge pillar on US-131

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorist is dead after a single-vehicle crash on US-131 near Big Rapids. The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on US-131 and 15 Mile Road after 5 p.m. Saturday. Deputies say the driver left the road and hit one of...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Salina Post

Police: 10-year-old Kan. boy dies after accidental fall

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a 10-year-old in Great Bend,. Just after 5:30p.m. March 24, officers and detectives of the Great Bend Police Department, along with Great Bend Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to an unresponsive juvenile who had been involved in an accidental fall, according to a media release.
GREAT BEND, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy