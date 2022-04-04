ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scooba, MS

No. 8 Pearl River wins eighth straight with sweep of East Mississippi

By Special to the Item
Picayune Item
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOOBA, Miss. — The Pearl River softball team dominated in all phases of its sweep of East Mississippi. The Wildcats scored the second-most runs it has scored this season with 35 total, taking game one 21-1 and game two 14-4. The two wins extended the Wildcat winning streak out to eight...

Related
WJTV 12

Mississippi Braves set for season opener on Friday

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Braves are set for their season opening game Friday. The Braves will take on the Montgomery Biscuits at 6:35 p.m.. If you like star power, the M Braves have the organization’s number 1 prospect on the team to start the year. The prospects name is Michael Harris II.
PEARL, MS
Natchez Democrat

Continued growth, Bulldogs drop game to Brookhaven, play strong in start

NATCHEZ — Friday night, Brookhaven led Natchez 2-0 after five innings. Two runs in the sixth and four runs in the seventh put the Bulldogs in an 8-0 hole. Natchez wasn’t able to push any runs across the plate in the final frame as they lost 8-0. Brookhaven took advantage of some walks to get timely hits in the win. Brookhaven had seven hits in the game.
NATCHEZ, MS
WLOX

LIVE: NCAA Championship happening in NOLA

Not much is left of Priscila Melgar’s home. After last week’s severe weather swept through Vancleave, her home was found split in half. About 60,000 vehicles travel along Highway 90 each day, according to officials, but they are expecting double that this weekend. Taylor's 5 PM Monday First...
VANCLEAVE, MS
thecomeback.com

Arch Manning: New school emerges as favorite

For months now, the college football world has been waiting to find out where Class of 2023 quarterback Arch Manning will commit. The No. 1 recruit in that class has been at the forefront of recruiting efforts by some of the biggest college football programs in the SEC and around the country. However, it certainly seems like his list has been narrowed down and a favorite could be emerging.
COLLEGE SPORTS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Hancock County in southern Mississippi South central Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 753 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near New Orleans, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Slidell around 810 PM CDT. Pearlington around 815 PM CDT. Pearl River around 820 PM CDT. Stennis Space Center around 825 PM CDT. Picayune around 830 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 261 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 6. Interstate 12 between mile markers 78 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 10. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
KPLC TV

McNeese basketball lands commitment from Southern Miss transfer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboys are busy heading into the April signing period, as the team landed a commitment from a transfer guard on Monday. Southern Miss freshman Rashad Bolden chose the Cowboys as his next school according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. He’ll come to McNeese with three years of eligibility.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WTOK-TV

Total Pain Care team of the week: West Lauderdale Tennis

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - This weeks Total Pain Care Team of the Week goes to the West Lauderdale tennis team. The Knights clinched the 4-4A district championship last week. They are now preparing for the playoffs and getting ready for the state championship. Congrats to West Lauderdale for being this...
LAUDERDALE, MS
WAFB

Jags baseball game vs. New Orleans game cancelled

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars baseball game vs. the University of New Orleans for Tuesday, April 5 has been cancelled due to weather and field conditions. No decision has been made if the game will be rescheduled. The Jags game vs. Tulane on Wednesday, March 7 is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAPT

USM baseball ranked for first time this season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. — The Southern Miss baseball team cracks the top 25 rankings for the first time this season. USM is number one in Conference USA, they have 19 wins on the year and are 2-0 against SEC teams. No. 18 USM plays No.9 Ole Miss Tuesday night at...
HATTIESBURG, MS
The Courier

Houma-area high school baseball top 5 teams for week of April 4

Here are the top five LHSAA high school baseball teams in the Houma area entering the week of April 4. 1. Vandebilt Catholic (22-4). The Terriers have continued their success with a five-game winning streak. Eli David helped with a walk-off single to beat South Terrebonne 7-6 on Thursday. Michael Rodrigue struck out six batters in a 3-1 win over South Terrebonne on Saturday. Last week: No. 1. ...
HOUMA, LA

