No. 8 Pearl River wins eighth straight with sweep of East Mississippi

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Hancock County in southern Mississippi South central Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 753 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near New Orleans, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Slidell around 810 PM CDT. Pearlington around 815 PM CDT. Pearl River around 820 PM CDT. Stennis Space Center around 825 PM CDT. Picayune around 830 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 261 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 6. Interstate 12 between mile markers 78 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 59 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 10. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

HANCOCK COUNTY, MS ・ 14 DAYS AGO