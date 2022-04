In most states, a large utility announcing its commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions would be a huge win. With average temperatures in Montana having already risen about 2.5 degrees Fahrenheit since 1900, we need ambitious action. However, NorthWestern Energy’s “Net Zero by 2050” announcement rang hollow, because it failed to show the utility was serious about doing its part to address the climate crisis.

LAUREL, MT ・ 20 DAYS AGO