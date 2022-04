Here are the top five LHSAA high school softball teams in the Houma area entering the week of April 4. 1. Houma Christian School (20-3). The Lady Warriors have won 12 of their last 13 games with their only setback coming in a 12-0 loss to John Curtis on March 28. Destiny Pierce hit 3-for-3 with six RBIs and a home run during a 16-0 win over Franklin on Thursday. Last week: No. 1.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO