Two Disney-branded hand sanitizers recalled over carcinogen, methanol

April 4 (UPI) -- A pair of Disney-branded hand sanitizers are being recalled over the presence of either methanol or benzene, the latter of which is classified as a carcinogen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a statement.

The FDA found the blue formulation of the Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% contained methanol. Testing also found both the green and blue formulations of the Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% product contained benzene, which is classified as a human carcinogen.

Both are sold in 2.11-ounce bottles.

"Substantial exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin and it may result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders, which can be life-threatening," states the FDA recall notice, which was originally issued Friday.

Prolonged exposure to methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system or death, according to the FDA.

Anyone using the products externally is at risk, but young children who accidentally ingest the hand sanitizers are at particular risk.

Both products were produced by a third-party manufacturer and imported by Disney's Best Brands Consumer Products Inc.

The company determined the affected products were produced in April and May of 2020 and had already been removed from sale in April 2021 for unrelated commercial reasons.

As of the date of the recall notice, Best Brands had not received any reports of adverse events related to the voluntarily recalled lots.

The products were initially distributed across the United States through three retail outlets.

Anyone who has bottles of either of the products should dispose of them immediately.

The company will issue refunds for anyone who still has hand sanitizer from the affected lots.