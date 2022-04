Along with commemorating 94 years of the ceremony, this year’s upcoming Academy Awards celebrates the 20th anniversary of the Best Animated Feature category. Introduced in 2002, the Animated Feature Oscar represented a long-overdue vindication for the medium and its artists, both domestic and abroad, as a valid cinematic art form in the eyes of the Academy and Hollywood at large. Annually awarding an animated film on such a global stage not only granted the medium a proper venue to recognize the achievements of the industry and its filmmakers, the animated Oscar race itself set a precedent for studios and their artists to create more award-worthy films. No other year in the category’s early history better manifested the award’s impact than 2009.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO