Tunica hit-and-run leaves Horn Lake woman dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A DeSoto County woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Tunica County, Mississippi, and a man has been arrested in her death.

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Chasity Partridge of Horn Lake, Mississippi was hit by a vehicle around 8:30 Saturday night on Old Highway 61 near the Sears subdivision.



Chasity Partridge (submitted photos)

The incident happened in Jordan Fleming’s front yard. He said the impact was so loud he didn’t know if it was a crash or gunshots.

“We heard a dude yelling so we ran outside,” Fleming said.

Fleming came outside to discover Partridge in a ditch.

“She had flown after the car had hit her actually, and her boots had flew off and everything,” he said. “I couldn’t see any visible bruises or anything but at first she was like it seemed like she was shaking.”

As people gathered outside, Fleming said he and his brother called 911.

“On the line it was difficult because they could barely hear us, but after five minutes they said they was going to send someone down, like three minutes later we saw ambulance coming down the road,” Fleming said.

Partridge was taken to Regional One in Memphis but did not survive.

Cross-shaped flowers along Old Highway 61 in Tunica mark the spot where Partridge died.

Her family told WREG she was planning to get married this summer and leaves behind four children, the youngest only 4 years old.

“I also lost my mother about three years ago so I can relate to that family because losing a family member is hard and finding a way to cope is even harder,” Fleming said.

Kelvin Dawson, 35, of Tunica, Mississippi was charged with leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death. He turned himself in nearly eight hours after Patridge’s death.

Kelvin Dawson

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said Dawson will have to appear before a judge to get a bond.

Dawson is being held in the Tunica County pending investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call (662) 910-0004 or (662) 363-1411.

If you’d like to help the Partridge’s family with funeral expenses, click here .

