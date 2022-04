The Dodgers reassigned Greene to minor-league camp Monday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. Greene was one of nine non-roster invitees that the Dodgers shipped out of big-league camp with Opening Day just four days away. The 33-year-old righty has 341 career MLB appearances to his name and 67 saves, but he's coming off a rough 2021 campaign split between the Dodgers and Atlanta in which he saw his walk and home-run rates spike considerably. The walk issues persisted this spring, as he issued free passes to two of the six batters he faced in Cactus League play.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO