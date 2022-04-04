ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mariners' Donovan Walton: Sent to minors

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Walton was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
The Spun

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Died On Sunday Night

A former Los Angeles Dodgers star passed away over the weekend. Tommy Davis, a former star outfielder for the Dodgers, died on Sunday night. He was 83 years old. Davis was a fantastic hitter, espeically early on in his baseball career. He won back-to-back batting titles in 1962 and 1963. The three-time World Series champion still holds two Dodgers single-season records for hits (230) and RBI (153). He set both during the 1962 season.
MLB
The Spun

Padres Rumored To Be Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The San Diego Padres are looking to make a huge splash right before Opening Day. According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, the team is “showing a lot of interest” in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez. Ramirez has discussed a contract extension with Cleveland this offseason, but...
MLB
The Spun

Longtime MLB Infielder Announces Retirement At 35

After 10 MLB seasons, veteran middle infielder Jordy Mercer is calling it a career. On Tuesday, Mercer took to his Twitter account to thank the game of baseball, as well as others, as he says goodbye to the game. “Thank You baseball!” the 35-year-old said. “Thank you for the opportunity...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Seattle#Triple A#The Seattle Times
CBS Sports

Nationals' Victor Robles: Strikes deal with Nats

Robles and the Nationals agreed Sunday on a one-year, $1.65 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. The agreed-upon deal clears the way for the 24-year-old to be part of the Opening Day roster. He's expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday center fielder, but he was awarded the job largely on the back of his defense rather than anything he's done at the dish during spring training. He entered Sunday's game against the Astros with a .133/.278/.411 slash line through his first eight Grapefruit League contests.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Aaron Sanchez: Won't make Nats roster

The Nationals reassigned Sanchez to minor-league camp Sunday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports. Unless Washington grants him his release, Sanchez is expected to begin the upcoming season as a member of the rotation at Triple-A Syracuse after he was unable to win a roster spot with the big club. Though he posted a 3.06 ERA in 35.1 innings in the majors with San Francisco in 2021, Sanchez noticed a big downturn in velocity and had poor underlying numbers (1.33 WHIP, 7.1 K-BB%).
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Colin Poche: Sent to Triple-A

Poche was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. While Poche won't be on the team to start the year, the Rays will rotate through their relievers with options throughout the season, so he should get his chance before too long. The lefty has missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and had an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in his 51.2-inning debut back in 2019, though that came with a strong 34.8 percent strikeout rate.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Begins year as top center fielder

Sanchez will open the season as the Marlins' everyday center fielder, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Heyman, the Marlins had been canvassing the trade market for potential options in center field this offseason, but Sanchez's solid spring has apparently but any pursuit of an upgrade on the backburner. Though he's managed an underwhelming .648 OPS in Grapefruit League play, Sanchez has handled center field capably on defense to secure his spot atop the depth chart. Sanchez has hit out of the No. 3 spot in his most recent three spring starts and appears likely to occupy that slot int he order once the regular season gets underway.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Leaves Tuesday's start

Hernandez exited Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals after being struck on the right arm by a line drive off the bat of Tyler O'Neill, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Facing his third batter of the day, O'Neill scorched a ball up the middle at 105.4 mph...
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Starting in spring finale

Kirilloff (knee) will start in left field and bat seventh in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. Kirilloff was out of the lineup for the last two days with minor left knee soreness, but the injury doesn't look like it'll be anything that keeps him from playing when the Twins begin their regular season Thursday versus Seattle. The 24-year-old should be a mainstay in the lineup against right-handed pitching, seeing most of his work in left field, at first base or at designated hitter. Kirilloff showed intriguing potential as a rookie in 2021 with a .722 OPS across 231 plate appearances, but improving upon his elevated 48.8 percent groundball rate will be imperative for him to tap into the sort of power typically associated with a corner player.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brandon Workman: Released by Rangers

Workman was released by the Rangers on Tuesday. Workman joined the team as a non-roster invitee but failed to win a roster spot. As a 32-year-old with a 5.66 ERA over the last two seasons, he's unlikely to find any major-league offers on the open market.
MLB
CBS Sports

Pirates' Greg Allen: Won't make Opening Day roster

Allen (hamstring) won't be available for Thursday's season opener in St. Louis and is expected to be placed on either the 10- or 60-day injured list, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Allen was sent in for an MRI after he exited Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays...
MLB
CBS Sports

Angels' Mike Trout: Out again Tuesday

Trout (illness) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Dodgers. Trout was withheld from Monday's contest due to a stomach bug, and he won't return to the lineup for the final spring game Tuesday. It's not believed to be a serious issue, and the 30-year-old will have one more day to recover ahead of the Opening Day matchup with the Astros on Thursday.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Shines in final tune-up

Gonzales allowed two earned runs on four hits over six innings while recording five strikeouts in a Cactus League win over the Diamondbacks on Monday. He also hit a batter. The left-hander allowed a couple of extra-base hits, including a solo home run to Neyfy Castillo, but he was otherwise in fine form in his final start of Cactus League play. Gonzales will no longer function as the de facto ace of the staff with Robbie Ray in the fold, but he enjoyed a productive spring that included three starts with two or fewer earned runs allowed as well as 12 strikeouts over his last pair of outings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Bryan Abreu: Nabs Opening Day roster spot

Manager Dusty Baker confirmed Sunday that Abreu has made the Astros' Opening Day roster, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Baker said that Abreu and Ronel Blanco secured the final two spots in the Astros' season-opening bullpen after Brandon Bielak and Seth Martinez were optioned to Sugar Land, while non-roster invitees Adam Morgan and Zac Rosscup were informed they wouldn't make the club. Abreu, who owns a 4.69 ERA and 11.3 K-BB% across 42 career big-league appearances, is expected to fill a low-leverage role out of the Houston bullpen.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Ryan Weathers: Headed to Triple-A

The Padres optioned Weathers to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. Even with Mike Clevinger (knee) set to begin the season on the injured list, Weathers' slim chances of breaking camp as a member of the Padres' rotation were dashed after the Friars acquired Sean Manaea from the Athletics on Sunday. With MacKenzie Gore turning heads in spring training, Weathers may not be the first prized young arm to get a call-up to the majors if San Diego has an opening at the rotation at some point early on in 2022. The Padres will likely want the 22-year-old lefty to first find some extended success at Triple-A after he faded badly down the stretch for the big club in 2021 to finish with a 5.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 10.5 K-BB% across 94.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Slated for surgery Tuesday

Lynn has a slight tear in a tendon by his knee and will undergo surgery Tuesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. He's expected to be sidelined for approximately four weeks before resuming mound work. Lynn exited Saturday's spring game against the Diamondbacks due to right knee discomfort. After being...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy