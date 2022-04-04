2nd fire in 5 days at trailer home

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Several area fire crews arrived to the scene of a large fire between Robstown and Driscoll early this afternoon as the Lost Creek community off of County Road 30 was turned into something that resembled a Hollywood disaster movie. The fire broke out sometime after 11:00...
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Early on Sunday morning, March 20, the Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to reports of a possible fire at a single wide trailer home on the 6600 block of E. 8th Ave. Initially, information from the call suggested an electrical problem with no smoke or fire,...
Two women who were dumped unconscious at different Los Angeles hospitals late last year by masked men died of multiple drug intoxication, the Los Angeles County coroner has ruled. Christy Giles, 24, a model, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales Arzola, 26, were dropped off at the hospitals on Nov....
The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
A family has opened up about the terrifying moment they were given just 10 minutes to pack their belongings and flee to safety as a massive landslide threatened to swallow their home. The Buksh family's home is in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, which has been hammered by torrential...
A dramatic video captured the terrifying moment that a hot air balloon crashed into a California field in high winds.TikTok user Nicholas McCall was on his first ever balloon ride when the aircraft’s pilot was forced to crash-land it near Perris, California, 70 miles southeast of Los Angeles.“My hot air balloon experience was going great until the winds picked up,” Mr McCall wrote in the caption for the video posted to the social media platform.“Everybody hang on. Everybody hang on and stay in the basket,” the pilot can be heard shouting. “In the basket with me. Stay on. Stay on. Stay...
This is the moment workers on a barge rescued a mother and baby from their car when it veered into a lake in China. Dramatic footage shows the two men use a digger to hold up the car before smashing through its sunroof and helping the woman and child to safety.
A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
As she drove around Utah's La Sal Mountains on Aug. 18, 2021, searching for her missing friends, Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte, it was almost as if something greater than herself was shaping Cindy Sue Hunter's thoughts and propelling her actions. "I was getting ready to turn on Warner Lake...
While we've watched a whole host of interesting TeslaCam videos published by Wham Baam Teslacam, this one certainly works to stand out. As you'll see in the video, a Tesla Model 3 owner deals with about 20 minutes of crazy road rage, and reportedly, he couldn't get any help from the police.
The driver of a school bus full of 14 middle and high school students collapsed at the wheel, and at least three kids stepped in to directly help in Maine, preventing a crash, police say. The 77-year-old man suddenly became “incapacitated” from an unspecified medical emergency, and at least two...
Four vehicles were destroyed as a car carrier went up in flames on Route 80, authorities said. The carrier caught fire near milepost 14 in Frelinghuysen on the evening of Tuesday, March 29, according to the Hope Volunteer Fire Department. Engine 38-63, tanker 38-71, and rescue engine 38-62 made quick...
The tiny homes trend is one that's currently sweeping the nation. These petite pads are a great option for individuals trying to downsize, those wanting to have a minimalist lifestyle or people who live their lives on the go. Unique things like shipping containers, train cars, and busses are even...
A harrowing scene unfolded in Memphis earlier today when a man jumped to his death from the top of a Memphis overpass. Based on multiple videos shared on social media, a subject stood atop an overpass for several minutes. From multiple angles, you could see a figure in the distance standing still near vehicles that were parked along the I-40 at Sam Cooper.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two days after the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento, a man says his daughter is alive today because a homeless man shielded her from the gunfire.
Tom Orosco was picking up his daughter and her three friends downtown just after 2 a.m. Sunday when he heard the gunfire and chaos.
“I was on the phone with them,” he said. “I heard the shots out the window and the shots on my phone.”
Then, the phone died.
“Immediately, I said, ‘I got to find them, I got to find them,”‘ Orosco said.
He searched frantically as the horrific scene unfolded. What he didn’t...
A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lawrence Vieau, 49, the second man charged with starting a large fire that burned down the old Atwood building on North Main Street last year, has pled guilty to the crime. The plant, which had been empty since 1997, burned on October 24th, 2020. Vieau, along with 42-year-old Sean Haug, were […]
A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover, police have said.Kent Police said the child - whose age and gender has not been disclosed - was rushed to a local hospital after authorities attended the scene on Monday.They were later pronounced dead. HM Coastguard said they led a response after a child was reported missing at Langdon Battery by the cliffs in Kent.Coastguard rescue teams, a search and rescue helicopter and a RNLI lifeboat were among the teams sent to the area. “The child was found and then airlifted by the helicopter and handed into...
Comments / 0