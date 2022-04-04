Athletics' Cristian Pache: Secures roster spot

Rios will make the Dodgers' Opening Day roster, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Previous reports indicated that Rios would likely begin the season in the big leagues, and that's now been confirmed. He doesn't seem to have a path to a starting role, but the Dodgers like to give their players' plenty of rest, so he should feature fairly often. That of course assumes he hits better than the .078/.217/.137 line he managed in 60 trips to the plate last season. If his 1.272 OPS through 10 spring games is any indication, that shouldn't be a problem. Rios is talented enough to earn more playing time as the season goes on.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO