ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

GM recalls 681,000 small SUVs due to windshield wiper issues

By Sarah Dewberry
wtxl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 681,000 small SUVs are being recalled by General Motors due to issues with the windshield wipers....

www.wtxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

GM Hit With Class Action Lawsuit For Peeling Paint On Chevy And GMC Trucks

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against GM by certain owners of the automaker’s 2015 to 2019 model year full-size truck and SUV models over peeling exterior paint. Plaintiffs in this class-action suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, say the exterior paint on affected vehicles is prone to delaminating, peeling, bubbling, flaking and/or blistering, according to Car Complaints. They also allege the paint peels and delaminates without any external or environmental influence, as the paint and clear coat were are not able to bond properly due to their opposing chemical properties.
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Ford Recalls Roughly 200,00 F-150s, SUVs: Here’s Why

Ford has issued multiple vehicle recalls since the start of 2022, and now the American automaker has issued yet another recall after reports came of brake fluid leaks that could compromise braking in the vehicles. The recalls affect around 200,000 Ford trucks and SUVs. At a Glance:. Ford issued recalls...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Suv#Wipers#Windshield#Vehicles
Reuters

Ford recalls 737,000 U.S. vehicles over software and fire-risk issues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said on Friday. The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles...
CARS
Digital Trends

Ford will sell some Explorer SUVs with missing features

Impacted by the ongoing global chip shortage, Ford has said it will begin selling some of its Explorer SUVs without particular features, but added that customers can have the necessary components fitted later once the chips became available. The news was first reported by Automotive News in a report citing...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
Reuters

GM recalls 740,000 U.S. SUVs over headlight glare issue

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co said Tuesday it will recall 740,000 U.S. sport utility vehicles to address a headlight glare problems after U.S. regulators rejected its request to avoid calling them back. Earlier this month, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration denied GM’s 2019 petition to declare the issue...
CARS
NBC Chicago

General Motors Recalls 740K SUVs Due to Overly Bright Headlights

General Motors is recalling more than 740,000 small SUVs in the U.S. because the headlight beams can be too bright and cause glare for oncoming drivers. The recall announced Tuesday comes after U.S. safety regulators turned down a request from the Detroit automaker to avoid the recall. The company is...
CARS
Denver Channel

Chip shortage forces Ford to ship SUVs without some parts

Ford is finding a different, non-conventional solution to the new car shortage – it is shipping vehicles without some parts. The change specifically affects Ford Explorer SUVs. Ford will send the SUVs to dealers and customers without rear seat controls for heating, ventilation and air conditioning. The driver and...
CARS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Volkswagen Recalls 246,000 Atlas SUVs Due to Issue With Airbags, Brakes

Volkswagen recalled 246,000 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs in the U.S. and Canada due to a wiring issue could impact the airbags, windows and brakes of the cars. The recall includes the 2019 through 2023 Volkswagen Atlas, as well as the 2020 through 2023 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport. Volkswagen...
CARS
International Business Times

Ford, GM To Halt Production At Two Michigan Plants Due To Parts Shortage

Ford Motor Co and General Motors will each halt production next week at a Michigan plant due to parts shortages, the two companies said separately on Thursday. No. 2 U.S. automaker Ford said it would suspend production at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant next week, where it builds the Mustang, due to the global semiconductor shortage.
MICHIGAN STATE
WBKO

VW recalls over 246,000 SUVs due to unexpected braking

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling more than 246,000 SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because faulty wiring harnesses can make them brake unexpectedly, sometimes while in traffic. The recall comes three days after The Associated Press reported that 47 people had complained to U.S. safety regulators about the...
DETROIT, MI
Popculture

General Motors Recalls 680,000 Vehicles Due to Defect: See if You're Affected

General Motors is taking steps to recall over 680,000 of its vehicles due to a defect in the windshield wipers. The 2014-2015 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles are listed in the recall due to the defect that may result in the wipers failing. This is due to corroded ball joints or general wear on the joints over time.
CARS
TheStreet

GM Aims to One-Up Rivals With a Beast of an Electric Vehicle

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report is lining up the pieces to counter and attack its rivals in the electric-vehicle market. The Detroit giant recently started production of the long-awaited Lyriq SUV/crossover, the car meant to compete with Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Model Y SUV and Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report Mustang Mach-E SUV.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is issuing two recalls covering over 737,000 vehicles to fix oil leaks and trailer braking systems that won’t work. The oil leak recall includes the 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape SUV and the 2021 and 2022 Bronco Sport SUV with 1.5-Liter engines. A housing can crack and oil can leak onto engine parts, which can create a fire hazard.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy