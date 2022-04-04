Victor Berthold, 75; private service

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House gave final legislative approval on Tuesday to a bill that would make performing an abortion a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. With little discussion and no debate, the Republican-controlled House voted 70-14 to send the bill to Republican...
Ivanka Trump spoke for hours Tuesday with investigators from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The interview with the former president’s elder daughter will solidify cooperation with some of President Trump’s inner circle — Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, spoke with the panel last week for several hours.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s historic elevation to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden’s nominee a burst of bipartisan support and all but assuring she’ll become the first Black female justice.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration plans to freeze federal student loan payments through Aug. 31, extending a moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to postpone payments during the coronavirus pandemic, according to an administration official familiar with the White House’s decision-making. Student loan payments were scheduled...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Western allies plan to pile additional sanctions on Russia on Wednesday after the emergence of troubling new evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, according to the White House. The new penalties will include a ban on all new investment in Russia. Among...
Former President Obama returned to the White House, Tuesday, to tout his signature healthcare law, the Affordable Care Act, and boost President Biden’s domestic agenda, as the president and Democrats face an uphill battle heading the midterm elections. During the event, President Biden remarked it felt like "the good...
Rep. Fred Upton (Mich.) on Tuesday announced he will retire from Congress at the end of the year, becoming the latest House Republican who voted to impeach President Trump for inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol to head for the exits. Reps. Anthony Gonzalez (Ohio), Adam Kinzinger...
Sacramento shooting suspect Dandrae Martin appeared in court Tuesday on charges of assault and illegal possession of a firearm in connection with a barrage of bullets that killed six people and injured 12 in the city’s downtown Sunday. Gunfire erupted around 2 a.m. in a neighborhood packed with bars...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk likely added $1 billion to his already massive fortune this week after taking a 9.2% stake in Twitter. Musk disclosed the purchase in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing at the beginning of the week, sending Twitter shares soaring: The stock closed up 27% on Monday and continued to climb higher on Tuesday, its biggest rally since its trading debut in 2013.
April 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission proposed sweeping new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday including banning coal imports and halting trade worth nearly 20 billion euros ($22 billion) in retaliation over possible war crimes in Ukraine. read more. Here is a rundown of the measures, which must be approved...
