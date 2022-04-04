Victor Berthold, 75; private service

Tesla CEO Elon Musk likely added $1 billion to his already massive fortune this week after taking a 9.2% stake in Twitter. Musk disclosed the purchase in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing at the beginning of the week, sending Twitter shares soaring: The stock closed up 27% on Monday and continued to climb higher on Tuesday, its biggest rally since its trading debut in 2013.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO