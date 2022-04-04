ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

Therapy dogs visit local school, help students relax

By Caitlynn Hall
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Therapy dogs from a Mahoning Valley volunteer support group called P.A.W.S. (Providing Affection, Wellbeing, and Support) made a recent trip to Boardman High School. These beloved dogs have visited BHS for Lunch and Learns in the past. The dogs are...

