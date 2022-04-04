Meet Remarkable Women Finalist Rebecca Moss

Beth Hope struggled with addiction. She saw how others suffered and brought them into her home in what one day became the Hope House for Women. “By golly, I’m going to change the world,” Hope told herself more than 30 years ago. KTLA spoke to Hope and just some of the women she has helped […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lee Ann Grace is the second remarkable woman News 4 is featuring this year. She calls herself a “born teacher,” a remarkable woman who walked into Buffalo State College a half century ago, and saw her future take shape. “I felt like I could really make a difference,” Grace said. “The […]
On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced he would be appointing over a dozen academic leaders, celebrities and athletes to his board of advisors for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), reports CNN. The move comes on the heels of the administration’s American Rescue Plan, a $2.7 billion investment towards HBCUs...
The pandemic showed Barbara Bradford-Williams just how bad her community was hurting. So she started giving out hundreds of lunches a day to children. But her operation expanded to a little place the kids call the Funhouse.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Our remarkable women series continues, featuring a woman who spent 29 years as an educator. But when she retired her desire to change the lives of those around her didn’t just subside. This week’s Remarkable Women nominee is Kris Gossom, the Executive Director of Interfaith Outreach Services. “First of all she’s […]
The Catalyst Church is where you would find Lisa Chandley every Sunday morning. But any other day you would find her volunteering in the many missions of Catalyst Church, including the food pantry sprinkling in some life lessons and good advice. “She said to me ‘it is our responsibility to be gentle and loving to […]
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — “We’re going to start Monday at what time?,” asks Remarkable Women nominee, Tiffany Oliver to her husband Derick Oliver. Tiffany Oliver, nominated by her husband, Derick Oliver, is a Dothan woman who works countless hours supporting everyone from teens to seniors, with one organization.
A farm nestled in the hills of Perry County has raised cattle, kids and self esteem and grew corn faith, tenacity and lots of love. It was built by Billy and Sue Miller shortly after they were married in 1946.
DENVER (KDVR)– We have countless remarkable women in the Mile High City, and we asked you to nominate impactful women in your life so we could recognize her accomplishments. As part of our Remarkable Women campaign, we are highlighting our four nominees who make a difference. Meet Roya Brown. She changes lives in Aurora. “We […]
