Hair Care

Back to the Future: How to Master These Nostalgic Hairstyles Trending in 2022 Like It's 1989

PopSugar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe flipped bob made a debut in the '60s, had a short return in the '90s, and is now making an official comeback in 2022. When heat styling, the trick is to avoid awkward dents or kinks that some flat irons are known to create. Our recommendation: the Remington Shine Therapy...

www.popsugar.com

Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

4 Hair Mistakes That Are Aging You, According To Stylists

From face-flattering haircuts to trendy styles to timeless coloring, there are many ways that you could look younger with the power of a good shape-up at the salon. On the contrary, there are several common mistakes many women may make with their tresses that hairstylists point out might age them. To learn more, we checked in with hair experts and professional hairstylists Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Lauren Udoh, Hair Creative Director of WigReports. Read on for tips from hair aficionados that can help avoid adding years to your face.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Haircut People With Fine Hair Should Never Get, According To Experts

With how many photos we see online of women with thick, long hair, those of us with hair on the finer side can feel insecure about its texture and thickness. One common misconception about fine hair is that it is the same thing as “thin” hair. Having fine hair means the diameter of your strands are small, and doesn’t have anything to do with the thickness. “Basically, fine hair is like a string compared to coarse hair being more like a rope. You can also visualize pasta; vermicelli versus rigatoni. Fine hair has fewer layers of keratin (proteins) that comprise each strand of hair which makes it more fragile to heat, UV rays, and chemical processing.” Says Stacy Wells, CEO of L’Espirit Academy. The density of hair, or the thickness, is how many strands there actually are on someone’s head. This means that it is possible to have fine and thick hair. However, because fine hair means smaller strands, it can give the appearance of sparseness.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Styling Product Nobody Should Be Using In Their Hair Anymore–It Causes Fallout!

If you’ve ever experienced hair loss, you know how frustrating it can be, and what a toll it can take on your self confidence. Oftentimes hair loss is hard to treat because it takes time to get the root cause. Our skin and hair are both windows into our internal health, so hair loss is commonly a byproduct of things like nutritional deficiencies and stress. However, there are external factors that could be making it worse. One thing that can exacerbate hair loss and damage is using excessive heat and product on your hair. While it is ok to use hot tools generally speaking, if you are experiencing hair loss it may be a good idea to cut back on any heat when styling. But are there any tools that are worse than others? We asked hairstylists to weigh in.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

This $8 Hair Treatment Is Like "Liquid Hair" in a Bottle

Liquid hair is trending right now, making everyone want shiny, sleek hair. The Garnier Sleek & Shine Glass Hair Water is an in-shower rinse-off treatment that reduces frizz and boosts shine in your ends. Our editor tested the TikTok-famous hair treatment to see how well it works. I've never had...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Experts Say To Avoid This Shampoo At All Costs—It Can Lead To Hair Fallout!

Hair loss and thinning can be caused by the natural effects of aging, the ways and (tight styles) we might wear our hair, stress and an unhealthy diet. If you’re experiencing hair fallout, it is vital to visit your dermatologist for personalized suggestions and treatments, but in the meantime, knowing what common shampoo ingredients might exacerbate these conditions could be helpful to keep in mind.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

Experts Say These Are The Worst Hairstyles For Thin, Fine And Aging Hair

While there are plenty of hairstyles out there that can conceal and tone down hair thinning, loss and fine locks, there are also ones that can hightlight the problem or draw attention to these aspects. Some cuts may point out a receding hairline, split ends, brittle tresses and other common issues without your noticing. We checked in with Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Melissa Gilbert, aesthetician at Fantastic Services for tips regarding aging hair and what 3 styles might draw the eye to thin hair more than others. Read on for cuts to avoid, and suggestions for concealing these hair related problems instead.
HAIR CARE
Elle

Black Women Cutting Their Hair Short is Not Just A Style Trend

Weaves, wigs, braids, and hair products are big business in the Black community. No matter their age or income, many Black women consider their hair their crowning glory and prioritize investing in it. So when a number of celebs, including Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Yvonne Orji, recently removed their “crowns,” it caused a bit of a stir. Why would they remove something so valuable?
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Morning Habit You Should Follow Over 40 Because It Makes Wrinkles Disappear

When it comes to anti-aging skincare after 40, many dermatologists emphasize that moisturizing, adding sunscreen and hydrating are key for producing less wrinkles and maintaining a youthful glow. With so many products out there each advertising different skin benefits, it may feel confusing or overwhelming to know where to begin in your skincare journey, so we reached out to experts for tips and recommendations. Both explain how consistency is crucial for radiant skin, and by not forgetting a step in your morning routine (which should already include cleansing, adding moisturizer and sunscreen). We spoke with skincare experts Dr. Michele Koo, board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeon and Melissa Urban, licensed esthetician, to learn more about one vital anti-aging, wrinkle-smoothing morning step!
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Hair Coloring Mistakes That Actually Cause Hair Loss, According To Experts

Dyeing your hair is one of the best ways to show off your personal style and play with your look until you find a color that suits you. Naturally, heading to a salon will be the safest way to preserve the strength of your locks while going through color changes, but even so, the dyeing process may put your strands at risk of damage and breakage and there are certain aspects that are tied to the coloring process that could make fallout so much worse.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Shampoo Ingredient Experts Swear By For Thinning Hair Because It Works Better Than Minoxidil

Having thinning hair can be devastating to your confidence. While it’s normal to experience cycles of change in your hair’s texture and thickness, losing your hair in large and noticeable amounts is not only frustrating, but it could be a sign something is wrong on the inside. Like your skin, your hair is a window into your internal health. While it sometimes takes treatment of what’s happening on the inside to see results on the outside, there are some things that can help topically. The products you use everyday can play a role as well—using products that are safe for your already delicate hair, especially products that are designed to help with thinning, can be a support in your daily routine to promote healthy hair growth.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Lob Cuts Hairstylists Say Highlight Your Features & Make You Look Younger Instantly

The ‘lob’ is a trendy cut that you’ve probably seen everywhere— a hairstyle that isn’t as short as a chin-length bob and long enough to reach the collarbones or a little below (hence the ‘lob’ abbreviation for long bob). This flattering look suits any hair texture or color and has been hailed by many stylists to be a great option for its anti-aging effects. We checked in with professional hairstylists who provided 3 different variations of a ‘lob’ cut that will inspire you the next time you hit the salon! Read on for suggestions and tips from pro stylists Janine Jarman, Ghanima Abdullah and Gina Rivera.
HAIR CARE
POPSUGAR

5 Ways to Get Your Hair Growing Faster

Trying to grow your hair out and not having much success? While there aren't any miracle products that'll make your hair grow faster overnight, there are a few things you can do to optimize your hair health. However, if you're looking to add length to your hair quickly, your best option would be to try out hair extensions. How fast your hair grows depends on a variety of factors, such as your hair type, your age, and the condition of your health.
HAIR CARE
In Style

Users Say Their Fine Lines Have "Almost Vanished" Thanks to This Collagen-Boosting Eye Cream

If you haven't heard of FaceTheory, it's time to get acquainted with the affordable, cruelty-free skincare brand. The company carries an extensive line-up of unique formulations that target specific concerns shoppers may be struggling with — and its Ocuwake Eye Cream is a champion at rectifying fine lines and brightening dark circles, according to reviewers. What's more, the best-seller is currently on sale for $17 for a limited time.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Ingredient Experts Say You Should Use For Aging Hair, Skin & Nails: Castor Oil

Uncovering powerful new ingredients to use within your beauty routine can help to bolster various areas of your appearance, and finding an ingredient that can work on your hair, skin, and nails will cut down on the steps in your regimen while enhancing your natural beauty. Alongside the popular ingredients that we already know are great for hydrating and nourishing your body, castor oil is one that emerges as a multi-purposes superstar for strengthening your nails and hair while simultaneously improving your complexion. Enter, castor oil.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The Worst Hairspray Ingredient For Aging Hair, According To Hairstylists

As you age, your body goes through many changes, and your hair is no exception. While there can be the more obvious change of color, there are others you may encounter, especially in texture and thickness. “You also can expect to see and feel thinning, dryness, dullness, a coarser texture, a loss in volume and excessive breakage,” says hairstylist Sharon Dorram of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger, “You may even undergo some hair loss. There is a delicate balance of hormones that impact a healthy scalp and hair growth, and as we age, hormonal shifts can wreak havoc on strands.”
HAIR CARE
shefinds

5 Anti-Aging Makeup Tricks You Need To Be Following To Instantly Look Younger

A solid skincare routine can help your complexion age gracefully, but makeup is one of the best tools in your arsenal for looking younger and more vibrant instantly, no matter how old you are. Having a skillful approach to the application of your makeup can have a significant anti-aging effect on your appearance, and there are a number of valuable tips you can integrate into your beauty regimen that will elevate your best features and allow you to show off your youthful glow.
MAKEUP
PopSugar

Rihanna Styled Her Sheer Oscars Afterparty Gown With Platform Sneakers

Rihanna's maternity style has been anything but basic, and that sentiment definitely holds true for the outfit she chose to wear for an Oscars afterparty hosted by Beyoncé and JAY-Z at the Chateau Marmont. The singer and entrepreneur tossed aside any outdated bump-styling rules there may be with a gorgeous sheer gown by Valentino. Her daring look was from Valentino's fall/winter 2022 collection and consisted of a super-sheer top with poofy organza sleeves and a sequin skirt. She wore only a black bandeau as a layering piece, highlighting her growing baby bump from underneath the bodice of the dress.
BEAUTY & FASHION

