Listen To Shannon Holly’s Cat Say ‘NOOOOO’ While Giving It A Bath

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Hope. Meet Hope, a 1 year old tabby female at VHS! You might look at Hope and ask, “what’s up with her eyes? Is she sick?” We believe at one time, Hope was riddled with ongoing and untreated upper respiratory tract infections. As a result, her 3rd eyelid has fused to her eye. It impairs her vision, but it doesn’t hurt and she can still see! When she first arrived, she mostly just hid under her bed. Look at her now – so playful and affectionate! If you are interested in adopting this special girl, apply online at vhslifesaver.org. Her adoption fee is $70 and includes her spay, microchip and up-to-date vaccinations.

INDIANA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO