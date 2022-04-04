ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Listen To Shannon Holly’s Cat Say ‘NOOOOO’ While Giving It A Bath

By Shannon Holly
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Here is my question: Is it OK to bathe your cat?!? I gave our rescue kitty, Boots a bath this weekend and the sound I heard coming out of her had me thinking that she was not a fan of the experience. OK, so I'm gonna need your expert...

943thepoint.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point

14K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow 94.3 The Point and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Indiana Cat Has Hope That Her Unique Look Won’t Scare You Away [VIDEO]

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Hope. Meet Hope, a 1 year old tabby female at VHS! You might look at Hope and ask, “what’s up with her eyes? Is she sick?” We believe at one time, Hope was riddled with ongoing and untreated upper respiratory tract infections. As a result, her 3rd eyelid has fused to her eye. It impairs her vision, but it doesn’t hurt and she can still see! When she first arrived, she mostly just hid under her bed. Look at her now – so playful and affectionate! If you are interested in adopting this special girl, apply online at vhslifesaver.org. Her adoption fee is $70 and includes her spay, microchip and up-to-date vaccinations.
INDIANA STATE
One Green Planet

This Cat Mama is So Proud of Her New Kittens

This mama cat is so proud of her newborn babies that she wanted to show them off to her human! TikTok user @sassykoonz followed her all across their house and downstairs into this cat’s secret hiding spot where she is making sure all her babies are safe. If you...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Like A Cat#Skeleton#Dog
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Pets
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
PETS
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Dog Gets Goosed By Family Cat and It’s Hilarious [WATCH]

For twelve years, our first two pets, Ruby and Bob, have been best friends. We were worried when we found our cat, Bob, at the creek, about whether or not our dog, Ruby, would get along with her. Ruby, typically, wasn't fond of any other female animals. She is an Alpha female and wants no other female in the yard. But, it turns out that Bob was an exception.
ANIMALS
TODAY.com

Dog walker shares 4 things she wishes pet owners knew

While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
WASHINGTON, DC
SheKnows

Dad Won't Allow Child On Playdate With Friend Whose Mom Made 'Insulting' Comments. Is That Fair?

Click here to read the full article. So, your kid made a wonderful new friend but their parent … isn’t wonderful. A father who is holding a grudge against the mother of his son’s friend for her “insulting” comments opened up to Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” column. “My son is in the second grade and started a new school,” the man wrote. “He’s becoming very good friends with ‘Luca’ and they both want playdates and sleepovers. I told Luca’s mom that I’m not interested.” “She asked me why and I reminded her about a comment she made to me when we...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
103.3 WKFR

Gia, With Perfected Puppy Dog Eyes, Is Ready to Be Adopted

If life is feeling gloomy, this little ball of sunshine should cheer you right up!. Meet Gia! Gia is a 12-week old mixed puppy who will immediately put a smile on your face. She's loving, playful, talkative...a perfect addition to any home. Here she is "yelling" at me because I was trying to take her picture instead of playing with her:
PETS
purewow.com

Stop Saying ‘Good Boy!’ to Your Dog (and What to Say Instead)

As the Humane Society puts it, “Dogs don’t care about money. They care about praise.” Now, while we humans may do crazy things for cash, we can’t deny the power of positive reinforcement. Dogs—and people—like knowing they’ve done a good job. Today, positive reinforcement training is widely accepted as the best way to train dogs. This differs greatly from the strict, alpha male approach many dog owners used in the 1980s and 90s. Unfortunately, simply reinforcing good behavior with words of affirmation like “Good boy!” doesn’t always cut it. There are more effective phrases to use during positive reinforcement training that can boost your dog’s confidence, improve obedience and make both of you very happy campers—and all it costs is some extra time.
PETS
CatTime

How To Teach A Cat To Use The Litter Box

There's no way around it -- when you adopt a new cat, you're going to need to provide them with a litter box, and you might have to teach them to use it. The post How To Teach A Cat To Use The Litter Box appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy