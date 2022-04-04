Community bail funds face backlash over whom they let out

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea People appear more willing to boycott a retailer in response to a video message about a consumer’s experience of injustice while shopping when the narrator is Black, even when the source of the actual information is from a white person, according to research I conducted with several colleagues that’s currently under peer review. We wanted to observe whether and how the race of the person telling a story of racial injustice affects the reaction of their audience. So we conducted three studies that manipulated details about the race of...

SOCIETY ・ 13 HOURS AGO