Community bail funds face backlash over whom they let out

wvxu.org
 1 day ago

Flush with money after the 2020 protests, community bail funds are...

www.wvxu.org

RNB Cincy 100.3

White Students Face Backlash For 'Gangsta Night' Event

At Windsor Central High School in Windsor, New York, white students organized a themed event at a basketball game where they dressed as Crips and the Bloods complete with accessories that allowed them to be walking Black stereotypes without a thought in their head about the actual Black people they were caricaturing.
WINDSOR, NY
Bay News 9

Russian businesses in SoCal face backlash over war in Ukraine

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — For 16 years, Rina Atroshenko has been the proud owner of Traktir, a cozy neighborhood restaurant for those craving authentic borscht with a side of nostalgia. “It’s absolutely delicious, and it reminds me of my grandmother,” Atroshenko said. West Hollywood has long been...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
PIX11

Adams facing backlash over new vaccine exemptions

NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Former municipal workers who were fired over the city’s vaccine mandate are speaking out after Mayor Eric Adams announced new vaccine exceptions for professional athletes and performers.  “It’s really highly offensive,” fired, unvaccinated former teacher Michael Kane told PIX11 News.  Unvaccinated teacher Rachel Maniscalco said, “It is an absolute joke […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

'We want Biden out': Parent is horrified to see video of her preschooler being 'indoctrinated' with chant to oust Joe during President's Day lesson at $1,000-a-month LA-area private school

A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
allthatsinteresting.com

The Tragic History Of The Brown Paper Bag Test, The Discriminatory Practice Used To Exclude Dark-Skinned Black People

In 20th-century America, the brown paper bag test was used to deny some Black people access to positions of privilege if their skin tone was darker than a paper bag. The brown paper bag test was a form of discrimination used to exclude dark-skinned Black people by comparing their skin tone to the color of a brown paper bag. Those who were lighter than the bag were allowed into the club. Those whose skin failed the test were rejected.
SOCIETY
The Independent

‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and wife are part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

People are more likely to react to a Black person's story of injustice – even if it happened to someone who is white

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea People appear more willing to boycott a retailer in response to a video message about a consumer’s experience of injustice while shopping when the narrator is Black, even when the source of the actual information is from a white person, according to research I conducted with several colleagues that’s currently under peer review. We wanted to observe whether and how the race of the person telling a story of racial injustice affects the reaction of their audience. So we conducted three studies that manipulated details about the race of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Amazon denies plan to censor words like ‘union’, ‘slave labour’ and ‘pay rise’ from internal messaging

Amazon says it doesn’t intend to censor verboten phrases floated for an “auto bad word monitor” in a planned internal messaging app."Union", "slave labour", "prison" and "plantation" were among a blacklist of inappropriate words or profanities highlighted in an internal document to be automatically blocked from the app, according to The Intercept.Managers would also have the authority to manually flag or suppress any messages they find inappropriate.While a pilot is scheduled to launch later this month, an Amazon spokeswoman told The Independent that there are no plans for many of the words called out in the document to be...
BUSINESS
Smithonian

The Historical Roots of Racial Disparities in American Health Care

“Racial inequity shows up in every dimension of health care,” says Neel Shah, an assistant professor in obstetrics and gynecology at Harvard Medical School and chief medical officer of Maven Clinic, a pioneering virtual clinic for women and families. “The thing about maternal health that has made it the galvanizing focus of my whole career is that the wellbeing of mothers is a bellwether for the wellbeing of society as a whole.”
HEALTH

