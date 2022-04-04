ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Pasco parents irked by plan to cut school bus routes

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
 1 day ago
An unidentified Gulf High student waves as a bus pulls away from the school during dismissal Friday, April 1, 2022, in New Port Richey. The Pasco County school district has told parents it will be eliminating what it called "unfunded busing" to middle and high school students who live two miles or closer and have safe walking conditions available. [ CHRIS URSO | Times ]

Zena Alhilly received the email late on March 31 letting her know that, come fall, her children no longer will have bus transportation to their Pasco County middle school.

The school district announced it plans to eliminate all “courtesy” bus rides, which the state does not fund, to students living within two miles of their middle and high schools. A bus driver shortage prompted the change, affecting some 3,000 students.

Safety was chief on Alhilly’s mind.

“We live on State Route 54. It has six lanes and a 50 mph speed limit, not mentioning the rush hours mornings and during school dismissal,” she said in an email to the Tampa Bay Times. “I go to work before school starts and come back home after. Dad can drop off in the morning but can’t pick up. It’s not ok for us to have our child cross 54 at any time, and not willing to have anyone else to do so.”

She was not the only one to raise concerns.

“Some of the feedback has been that people understand we have to do everything we can to be more efficient,” said assistant superintendent Betsy Kuhn, who is overseeing the effort to cope with the driver shortage. “But for the most part, it’s been negative.”

Many people contended that pay is the problem.

Pasco pays its bus drivers $12.23 per hour for up to 15 days of training, and has a starting wage of $13.40 per hour. It is negotiating an increase.

Neighboring Pinellas County schools pay $15.19 per hour, and Hillsborough County schools increased driver salaries to $16.04 an hour, up from $14.57 earlier in the year.

“This ALL could be resolved LITERALLY by raising pay a few dollars for new AND existing drivers/staff,” Pasco driver Jeff Stone said in an email to the Times. “Instead we avoid the obvious and greatly impact kids, families, teachers with these ridiculous bell time and route changes.”

School Board members said they want to boost the pay rate for drivers. Kuhn said she’s been advocating for more money, too, but argued that won’t be a solution.

“There are districts out there that pay a lot more than we do, and they have the same problem,” Kuhn said.

Pinellas officials said they had 36 bus driver vacancies on Monday, nine fewer than they had on the first day of classes. Hillsborough reported having 160 driver openings, 10 more than when school resumed in August.

Some parents were dubious about Pasco’s latest plan, given the lackluster results of its effort to stem late-running buses after first semester.

In January, the School Board approved moving to four school start times instead of three, reasoning that fewer bus drivers could handle the load.

While some of the areas that had troubles with students arriving late for classes daily saw improvements, other regions that didn’t struggle early in the year wound up with more delays than before.

“How do they think cutting the buses will help if they were so sure the first solution they came up with would fix the problem?” parent Devi Shoba told the Times via Facebook Messenger.

Board members said they are hearing the parents’ frustrations, many of which they share.

“I’m very concerned about students crossing (U.S. Highway) 41″ to get to Land O’Lakes High School, “especially when young inexperienced drivers are driving through that area at the same time, said board member Colleen Beaudoin, who lives in the neighborhood.

Other spots raising worries include Bayonet Point Middle, where students would cross Little Road, and Fivay High School, where students would cross State Road 52.

Beaudoin said she had informed the superintendent’s staff of her hesitation. The administration is not asking the board to approve bus routes, though, just as it has not in past years.

The discussions arise at a time when the School Board is preparing to consider asking voters for a special property tax for schools, in part to boost pay for employees including bus drivers. The board has scheduled a workshop on a possible referendum for Tuesday morning.

Parent Alicia Zilay said she hoped the district would come up with a workable solution in time for the next school year.

“Since the four-tier system started in January, I get an automated call every afternoon at 2:30 pm letting me know my daughter’s bus will be 25-35 minutes late,” Zilay said via Messenger. “We have been carpooling with another family, and are hoping that next year we will return to a regular start time ... and our kids can ride the bus without chronic delays.”

Sign up for the Gradebook newsletter!

Every Thursday, get the latest updates on what’s happening in Tampa Bay area schools from Times education reporter Jeffrey S. Solochek. Click here to sign up.

Tampa Bay Times

Excessive fighting prompts Pasco schools to get tough on student discipline

LAND O’LAKES — The leniency that Pasco County schools have shown to misbehaving students as they’ve returned to classrooms after months away has come to an end. Superintendent Kurt Browning has instructed principals to recommend expulsion of children involved in fights and other “serious misbehaviors” as detailed on the district discipline matrix in the student code of conduct.
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa man who turned infant’s skull into ‘puzzle pieces’ gets 25 years

TAMPA — Seated in a wheelchair, unable to speak, 4-year-old Ty’ahni Williams bore witness to the cruelty of the man facing prison time for abusing her. A collective sigh of relief arose from half the courtroom Monday as a judge sentenced Demarcus Johnson to 25 years for shattering the girl’s skull so badly it “looked like puzzle pieces,” in the words of a child protection team specialist. Just three months old then, Ty’ahni was the daughter of Johnson’s girlfriend at the time and had been left in his care.
WKYT 27

School bus overturns in Menifee County

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A bus overturned in Menifee County Monday afternoon. Menifee County Schools Superintendent Tim Spencer says it happened around 3:45 p.m. on Highway 1693, also called Dan Ridge Road. He says the bus met another vehicle in a curve on that road, the bus dropped off...
CBS Pittsburgh

Connellsville School District Considers Action Against Students And Parents Involved In Heated Bus Incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following an investigation, leaders from the Connellsville Area School District are now considering disciplinary action against students and parents who were involved in a bus incident last week. Parents had previously made claims that the driver threatened children, parked the bus and refused to continue his route. But the school district is saying the driver did nothing wrong. According to the school district, it learned during an investigation that multiple students violated the ridership code of conduct with their behavior both prior to and during the incident. District leaders came to this conclusion after reviewing a series of video and...
KGET

BCSD officials discuss plan for later start times, adjusted bus routes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — School boards and parents across Kern County are planning for an adjustment in school start times that comes with complications. Legislation passed in 2019 requires California schools to move to later start times by the start of next school year. During last night’s board meeting, Bakersfield City School District trustees discussed […]
Tampa Bay Times

Man, 59, dies after driving into 11-foot alligator on Lithia roadway, deputies say

LITHIA — A 59-year-old man died Thursday morning after he hit an 11-foot alligator on Balm-Picnic Road, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. about two miles west of County Road 39 on Balm-Picnic Road, also known as County Road 672, deputies said. The impact with the gator caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before settling in a ditch on the north side of the road.
Tampa Bay Times

18-year-old dead after Tampa shooting

TAMPA — An 18-year-old man died after a shooting Friday. Police were called shortly after 7:20 p.m. Friday to a reported shooting at the 8400 block of Mission Court. Officers did not find anyone at that location, a news release from Tampa Police Department said, but found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds at the 8400 block of Rio Bravo Court, to the south of the initial location.
Tampa Bay Times

Parents accused of manslaughter in Pasco toddler’s drug poisoning death

NEW PORT RICHEY — A mother and father have been arrested on a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child after their 14-month-old son died from drug poisoning in January. James Valiquette was found dead the morning of Jan. 6 with a “thick, milky mucous” around his mouth and nose, an arrest affidavit said. An autopsy report said the toddler died from a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Tampa Bay Times

Scooter rider, 81, crashes before hitting bus in Pinellas Park, police say

PINELLAS PARK — An 81-year-old man is in critical condition after sliding on the roadway to avoid hitting a bus, police say. Pinellas Park Police say James Woods, 81, of Pinellas Park, was riding a 2022 motor scooter east on 70th Avenue approaching 44th Street North around 2:35 p.m. on Friday. A Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus was stopped at a local bus stop, but Woods was unable to slow down.
Tampa Bay Times

Woman, 60, dies after losing control of her motorcycle in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK — A 60-year-old woman died early Saturday morning after losing control of her motorcycle. Florida Highway Patrol said the Kenneth City woman was riding eastbound on 54th Avenue North, in the right lane, approaching 31st Street North. Around 2:07 a.m., she lost control of her motorcycle for an unknown reason, police say, and the motorcycle collided with a curb west of 31st Street North.
CBS Denver

Pomona High School Parents, Students Push Back After Learning Plan To Cut Some Music Courses

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– For Pomona High School Seniors, Erin McGovern and Allora Sisnroy, music is more than just a course at school. “I have found my passion I pour all of my time and energy into my music I’m constantly practicing; I constantly have a song stuck in my head,” Sisnroy said.(credit: CBS) And the program at Pomona High School has a history of attracting students. “It was the reason why I want to go to Pomona, it’s an art school it has a great program I was really excited to go there,” McGovern said. But in a letter to families sent out...
