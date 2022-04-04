ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL opening pathway for African players with 1st camp

By BARRY WILNER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJFX9_0ez1BoGL00
1 of 2

The NFL is opening a pathway for African players with a developmental camp in Ghana.

Following a camp this past weekend with Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who is of Ghanaian descent, the league announced a three-day camp will take place in the capital of Accra in June. It will feature players who previously participated at regional events led by Osi Umenyiora, the two-time Super Bowl-winning defensive end with the New York Giants.

Specific dates in June for the camp and a fan event have not been set, but the camp received the endorsement last weekend of Ghana’s vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“To bring the NFL to Africa has long been a dream of mine,” said Umenyiora, whose parents are Nigerian. “Today that dream is a reality. The opportunities that will come to so many Africans cannot be understated, and we are thankful for them. We cannot wait to show the world what we can do.”

Umenyiora established The Uprise, a football program in Nigeria, and has held regional camps in South Africa and Ghana, with an upcoming camp in Nigeria. Players who impress at the three camps will be invited to the NFL’s camp in Accra. The idea is to further identify and develop talent in Africa.

Through Umenyiora and The Uprise three Nigerian athletes — Kehinde Hassan Oginni, Chigbo Roy Mbaeteka and Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi — earned the opportunity to participate in the NFL’s International Combine in London last October. They were then selected to train in the United States as part of the International Player Pathway program.

“We look forward to hosting our first camp in Ghana and will look to activate in Nigeria and other African countries in the future,” said Damani Leech, the NFL chief operating officer for international events. “We want to provide an opportunity for the next generation of African prospects to showcase ... their talent. As we continue to look for ways to strengthen the pipeline of international players in the NFL, we hope this camp, and future camps, provide a path forward for aspiring players from across the continent.

“We are excited about the potential to identify talent to participate in international combines, the International Player Pathway program, and for those athletes ages 16 to 19, the opportunity to attend the NFL Academy in London.”

As the NFL searches for potential players globally, it has held international combines in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. This season, in addition to four regular-season games in London, the NFL will play for the first time in the regular season in Munich.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Saints sign former first-round pick Taco Charlton

The New Orleans Saints needed help for their pass-rush and decided to take a flier on a former first-round draft pick who has yet to play to the value of that selection. Per Saints insider Nick Underhill and Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, the Saints have signed defensive end Taco Charlton. Charlton took to Twitter to confirm the news, and the Saints later announced the acquisition via their website:
NFL
ClutchPoints

Texans’ bonkers asking price for potential Brandin Cooks trade, revealed

The Houston Texans are in the midst of a rebuild, having offloaded some key players during the offseason. The next man up to be shipped out of Houston has been rumored to be wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Recent reports suggest that multiple teams are interested in acquiring Cooks from the Texans, but their interest may wane when they hear the reported asking price for the speedy wide receiver. Per Mike Fisher, Texans GM Nick Caserio is reportedly hoping to get a second-round pick in exchange for Cooks, a lofty asking price for the 28-year-old.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Osi Umenyiora
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers sign former Cowboys, Ravens CB

Is Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer piecing together the Legion of . . . Soon?. The team inked yet another defensive back on Monday morning, adding cornerback Chris Westry into the fold out of free agency. As announced by the Panthers, it’ll be a one-year deal for the 24-year-old.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Dallas Cowboys have interest in adding WR

The Dallas Cowboys have made some significant moves at the wide receiver position this offseason, and they may not be done yet. Several teams expressed interest in DeVante Parker before the Miami Dolphins traded the veteran wideout to the New England Patriots on Saturday. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys were one of those teams and are still looking to add a receiver.
NFL
The Spun

Colts Have Signed Former Chiefs Defensive Back

The Indianapolis Colts have added to their defensive back room. Owner Jim Irsay announced on his Twitter that the team has signed former Kansas City Chiefs safety Armani Watts. Watts had the best season of his career in 2021 after finishing with 19 total tackles (11 solo), plus had one...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Descent#African Countries#American Football#Ghanaian#The New York Giants#Nigerian#Africans#International Combine
BBC

2022 Commonwealth Games: Wales secure Birmingham table tennis spot

Wales table tennis have guaranteed a place at the 2022 Commonwealth Games this summer in the men's singles and women's team event. Callum Evans has qualified for Birmingham in the men's singles. Charlotte Carey, Chloe Thomas and Anna Hursey are on the long list hoping for selection in the women's...
TENNIS
NFL

Saints add second 2022 first-round draft pick in multi-pick trade with Eagles

The New Orleans Saints once traded their entire draft for Ricky Williams. Twenty-three years later, they're shipping a large package of picks to pick up some instant, high-value capital. The Saints are acquiring the 16th- and 19th-overall picks and a sixth-round selection (No. 194) in this month's draft in a...
NFL
The Associated Press

Star players take their games west in Asian Champions League

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — For much of the last decade, famous players such as James Rodriguez, Odion Ighalo and Santo Cazorla would have been expected to be playing in the Asian Champions League for cashed-up Chinese clubs. But ahead of Thursday’s kickoff, most of the big names are to be found in the western half of the continent.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Country
Ghana
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Super League
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

World Cup draw LIVE: England face USA, Iran and possibly Wales or Scotland at Qatar 2022

Follow all the latest updates and reaction from Qatar 2022 as the World Cup group stage draw took place in Doha this afternoon. England were drawn into Group B alongside USA, Iran and the winner of the three teams still alive in the European play-offs - namely Wales, Scotland and Ukraine. If Wales - who are through to the play-off final - or Scotland reach the World Cup, it will set up a tantalising Battle of Britain in Qatar.Spain and Germany were drawn together in a standout tie in Group E, while hosts Qatar face Netherlands, the Africa Cup...
WORLD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 25 Jelani Woods

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft. No player has improved his draft stock more throughout the pre-draft process than Virginia tight end Jelani Woods. Woods had a strong showing at the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Brandin Cooks amid rumors

The Houston Texans have entered into a rebuild this offseason, ushering out several big names, including superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson. Perhaps next to be on the move is wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who is entering the final year of his contract in 2022. The 28-year-old is coming off his second straight 1,000-yard season in a less-than-ideal offensive environment- what could he do with the right pieces around him? There will undoubtedly be several NFL teams willing to find out.
NFL
CBS Sports

Concacaf Nations League draw, pots: Live stream, watch USMNT group stage pairings online, what to know, more

The draw for the Concacaf Nations League will take place on Monday night at 7 p.m. ET, and you can see it all live on Paramount+. The second edition of the competition, this for 2022-23, will see the group stage matches begin this year, with the finals set for the summer of 2023. 41 Concacaf member associations are scheduled to participate with in the group stage matches in June 2022 and March 2023.
FIFA
The Independent

England’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games

England face a potential showdown with neighbours Wales or Scotland at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contains Wales, Scotland and Ukraine.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to reach...
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

838K+
Followers
412K+
Post
379M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy