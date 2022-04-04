ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sergeant Bluff, IA

I-29 near Sergeant Bluff reopened to traffic

By John Murphy
 1 day ago

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) — UPDATE: Both lanes have been reopened to traffic according to the Iowa 511.

A crash near Sergeant Bluff has blocked one lane of traffic and led to HAZMAT crews being called in.

According to the Iowa 511 website, a crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Monday just north of exit 141 on Interstate 29 near Sergeant Bluff.

Originally the left shoulder was blocked off due to the crash, but currently the left lane has been blocked due to possible hazardous materials.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

