DPS: Woman dead in I-10 rollover
A woman died after a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 10 near Houghton Monday.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened around 8 a.m.
The driver, a man, lost control of the vehicle and rolled into the shoulder.
The woman who died in the wreck, a passenger, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was injured and transported to the hospital.
Department officials are conducting a criminal investigation and charges are pending.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .
Comments / 1