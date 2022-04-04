ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Report: After 19 seasons at MSU, Dwayne Stephens will take over at Western Michigan

By Audrey Dahlgren
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One of Tom Izzo’s most tenured assistants is leaving East Lansing.

Dwayne Stephens, who has been a part of Michigan State’s staff for 19 seasons, has been hired by Western Michigan to be its next men’s basketball coach, according to a report from CBS Sports.

A message to Stephens, by 6 Sports, has yet to be returned.

Stephens is replacing Clayton Bates, who was fired at the beginning of March after two years as the Broncos’ head coach.

A four-year letter winner from 1989-93 at MSU, Stephens is taking a wealth of knowledge to Kalamazoo with him. Not only has he been the Spartans’ associate head coach for the past ten seasons, but while coaching at MSU the Spartans have made five trips to the Final Four. He also went to the Final Four with Marquette in 2003 when he was an assistant under Tom Crean.

This is now the second year in a row where Izzo will have to replace a longtime assistant on his coaching staff after Dane Fife left in April of last year to go back to his alma mater, Indiana.

Be sure to stay with 6 Sports throughout the day, and night, while we continue to provide updates on Stephens’ departure.

