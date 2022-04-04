ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Cuban migrant shot dead inside Juarez grocery store

By Roberto Delgago
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Juarez police are investigating the murder of a Cuban national fatally wounded inside a grocery store and seafood restaurant early Sunday, a newspaper reported....

