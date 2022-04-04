ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horse trainer Bob Baffert banned from New York State races

By Harrison Gereau
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Trainer Robert A. Baffert will not be allowed to participate in any New York State horse racing activity through at least July 2, 2022, as his 90-day suspension by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission was recently upheld in court. During this time,...

