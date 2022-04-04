Horse trainer Bob Baffert banned from New York State races

The first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown will take place on Saturday, May 7, when the nation's best three-year-olds leave the starting gate in the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The 2022 horse racing Triple Crown schedule continues on May 21 with the Preakness Stakes and concludes on June 11 with the Belmont Stakes. With one month remaining until the Kentucky Derby 2022, the field has started to solidify. The Ken McPeek-trained Smile Happy, who won the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes at Churchill in November, is the 6-1 favorite in the 2022 Kentucky Derby odds. The Richard Mandella-trained Forbidden Kingdom, who won the San Felipe Stakes in his most recent start, is not far behind at 7-1. With the Kentucky Derby 2022 featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what astute racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.

