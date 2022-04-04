ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets' Anthony Lamb: Near triple-double in defeat

 1 day ago

Lamb posted 14 points (4-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds,...

The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
CBS Sports

After UNC's Armando Bacot's final-minute ankle injury, Kansas players show sportsmanship despite live ball

North Carolina star Armando Bacot was a huge question mark entering Monday's NCAA Tournament title game after suffering an ankle injury against Duke in Saturday's national semifinal. Though he turned in another performance for the ages, Bacot re-injured the very same ankle in the final minute of the 72-69 loss vs. Kansas when he stepped awkwardly in the paint.
KEYT

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points and 18 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points and Will Barton had 25 as the Nuggets capitalized on LeBron James’ absence with a fourth-quarter surge to grab their fourth win in five games. Anthony Davis had 28 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the 11th-place Lakers. LA’s play-in hopes waned further with its sixth consecutive loss. Russell Westbrook added 27 points.
fantasypros.com

Russell Westbrook flirts with triple-double on Sunday

Russell Westbrook finished with 27 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3-PT, 5-10 FT), ten rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block on Sunday. Westbrook had an excellent game, but it was not enough to propel the Lakers past Denver on Sunday. He made several clutch shots, and distributed the ball well, but his teammates could not convert several shot attempts. Anthony Davis was also visibly limited on Sunday, and while he posted a solid stat-line, he was not himself. Russ has seemingly been the most healthy Laker all season, so some consistency from him will be needed to get the Lakers into the play-in tournament.
ESPN

Sacramento hosts Golden State on home losing streak

LINE: Kings -6.5 BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento plays Golden State looking to end its three-game home skid. The Kings are 5-8 against division opponents. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Richaun Holmes averaging 2.1. The Warriors are 10-4 against Pacific Division teams....
fantasypros.com

Rudy Gobert posts 20 rebound double-double on Saturday

Rudy Gobert scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-7 FT), along with 20 rebounds, 1 assist, and 2 steals against Golden State. There are few players in the league more likely to grab 20 rebounds in a game than Rudy Gobert, but coming away without a single block was mildly disappointing. In the five games since Gobert’s 4 rebound effort against Brooklyn on March 21st, Gobert has grabbed at least 11 rebounds in each contest with an average of 16.6 per game.
Lakers Daily

Shaquille O’Neal on Shareef’s potential: ‘I have a Giannis Antetokounmpo with a jump shot’

Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal recently raved about his son Shareef, likening the young prospect to Giannis Antetokounmpo. “What people don’t know is — I know I have a Giannis with a jump shot,” the elder O’Neal said. “That’s how I raised him. I have a Giannis Antetokounmpo with a jump shot, but people don’t know. So, hopefully he gets to go to a place where he can showcase his talent so people can see who he really is.”
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Ties for team scoring lead in loss

Mitchell supplied 26 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss to Golden State. Though Mitchell tied Mike Conley for a team-high 26 points Saturday, he finished with an inefficient 8-for-19 shooting line. The star guard did knock down four three-pointers, marking his second straight game with a 4-for-10 effort from beyond the arc. Mitchell is averaging 28.7 points, 5.2 assists, 4.3 boards and 3.9 treys over his past 12 games.
CBS Sports

Nets' LaMarcus Aldridge: Remains out of rotation

Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Avoids injury report

Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
numberfire.com

Cavs' Evan Mobley (ankle) out again Tuesday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (ankle sprain) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Mobley will miss his fifth straight game while nursing a sprained ankle. Moses Brown has been playing with the starters since Mobley's injury. Mobley has started each of his 67 games this season,...
