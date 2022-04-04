ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viking track team earns individual medals at Marist

By Apr 4, 2022
Cover picture for the articleApril 4, 2022 — Both area high school track and field teams traveled to the valley this past weekend for meets. Each team earned a handful of personal records with a few first place medals thrown in for good measure. Siuslaw joined seven other schools in Eugene at...

Peru State softball swept by Evangel

(Peru, Neb.)—On Saturday, April 1, Peru State softball was swept by Evangel in Springfield, Mo. The Bobcats are now 8-13 overall and 3-7 in Heart conference play Evangel is 11-9-1 and 6-4 in conference play. Below is a breakdown of how each game went:. Game 1. The Bobcats in...
Lebanon track team performs well at home meet

There was plenty to be satisfied with for the Lebanon High School track and field team as the Yellowjackets hosted their annual Lebanon Invitational on Friday night at ‘Jacket Stadium. “It was a great night of track in Lebanon on Friday night,” head coach Shane Rebmann said. “Our staff, coaches, and administration all did a tremendous job with this event. They always put on a great meet. “I thought our girls as a whole had a really good meet. We had some outstanding individual performances, and some of our younger girls really stepped up in their first varsity meet. We still have a few kids (both boys and girls) who are injured, but they are coming back in the next week or so. I’m really excited to see what we can do once we have all of our pieces in the right place.” Senior Jocee Pettyjohn finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.23 in the finals. She dominated the 300-meter dash, winning the final heat with a time of 48.80 seconds. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
SPORTS SHORTS: Waukee youth served in shutout of MHS girls soccer

WAUKEE — The Waukee girls’ soccer team sent Marshalltown to an 0-3 start to the season with a 10-0 setback in Monday’s CIML match. Nine of Waukee’s goals were scored by freshmen or sophomores, including a hat trick for freshman Gentry Williams. Williams had three goals and two assists for the Warriors (2-2).
Longtime College Football Coach Died Sunday At 75

A longtime college football coach passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday. According to multiple reports, former college football coach Stan Parrish died over the weekend. He was in the profession for more than 40 years. “Former Wabash, Marshall, Kansas State and Ball State head coach Stan Parrish...
PREP TRACK ROUNDUP: Heelan boys place third at Glenwood meet

GLENWOOD, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School boys track team placed third on Monday at the Ram Relays, hosted by Glenwood High School. Heelan scored 98 points, behind the host Rams (162) and Lewis Central (113). Crusaders sophomore Sean Schaefer won the 100-meter dash in 11.55 seconds. Aiden...
Taliah Morris Has High Expectations in Track & Field

Cheyenne East track athlete Taliah Morris has some serious talent when it comes to track and field and put those skills on display in last week's meet in Wheatland. Morris won the 100-meter dash in 12.46 and also placed first in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet 9 and a half inches.
College Basketball Final Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Released

With last night’s national championship game putting a bow on the 2021-22 season, the final men’s college basketball Coaches Poll was released today. Not surprisingly, Kansas checked in at No. 1 after winning the NCAA Tournament, followed by North Carolina, which went from No. 8 seed to national runner-up and No. 2 team in the country.
Shelley posts results from Thursday track and field meet

SHELLEY – It is the third week of the high school track and field season and it also falls on the week that a lot of schools are in the middle of spring break. That means there are some athletes who are away with their families, enjoying some sunshine and warm weather, or at least that is what you might hope for.
Lance McCutcheon and Daniel Hardy's growth over past two years set the stage for Montana State Pro Day

As soon as he got off the plane in Bozeman, Daniel Hardy realized how much he’d missed Montana. “This place has really grown on me in the four and a half years that I’ve been here,” Hardy said Monday. “I love it — that cold, crisp air. The elevation got to me a little bit, I won’t lie. But this place is amazing.” Hardy had flown back in from Oregon...
