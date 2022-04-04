Steven Spielberg films ranked from worst to first

Will Smith hasn’t had the best of luck at the Academy Awards. Will this be the year things change for the actor?. 2022 marks the third time that Smith has been nominated for the Best Actor Oscar. He was first nominated in 2002 for playing boxer Muhammad Ali in “Ali” and again in 2007 for his role in “The Pursuit of Happyness” as businessman Chris Gardner. He lost to Denzel Washington and Forest Whitaker, respectively, the first two times. However, after taking home wins at both the SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards for his role in “King Richard,” the Oscars buzz is building.
