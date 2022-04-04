Steven Spielberg films ranked from worst to first

Netflix has produced hit films that have scored major nominations at the Academy Awards since 2018. We’ve got the list of those movies right here. Cinema has drastically changed thanks to streaming services over the years. Moviegoers used to only have the theaters to watch films, but now, they can stream from the comfort of their own home. Netflix is the leading streaming service in the world and has produced numerous films that have received nominations at the Academy Awards. Netflix first became a major Oscars contender in 2018, and now four years later, the streamer is up for 27 nominations for 10 titles at the 2022 Oscars airing on March 27. Check out the list of all the Oscar-nominated Netflix Originals ever below.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO