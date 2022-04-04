ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays release 1B Greg Bird from minor league contract

By Chelena Goldman
 1 day ago
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Greg Bird. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Nicholson-Smith added Bird had a release clause in his contract and he decided to use it.

As multiple outlets have pointed out, Bird was a strong candidate to make the 40-man roster after an impressive spring training and could still sign with Toronto, although it sounds like he'll take his chances talking to other clubs as well. The 29-year-old has hit .261/.393/.565 with a double and two homers in Grapefruit League play, including a bomb hit against his former team, the New York Yankees.

With how much -- and how well -- he played this spring, there is no doubt he will garner interest from other teams.

One thing Bird has going for him this spring is that he is healthy. Although he has done some good things over his four-year MLB career, his tenure in the bigs has also been plagued with injuries. Entering the regular season on the right side of the injury list could speak well for Bird as he tries to find a new home for the season.

NBC Sports

Chris Sale has a blunt message for Red Sox about Xander Bogaerts

Xander Bogaerts already has an agent, but Chris Sale did his best Scott Boras impersonation Monday morning to stump for his Boston Red Sox teammate. Sale was asked on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" if he felt like the 2022 season could be the "last run" with this current core, given that Bogaerts can be a free agent after this season, Rafael Devers' long-term future remains unclear and big names like Nathan Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez and Kike Hernandez are set to hit unrestricted free agency.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees to acquire David McKay from Rays

The Yankees are acquiring reliever David McKay from the Rays, report Ken Rosenthal and Lindsey Adler of the Athletic (Twitter link). The right-hander will be added to New York’s 40-man roster. It’ll be cash considerations heading back to the Rays, tweets Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. McKay, who joined...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Padres Acquire Rumored LA Trade Target

Over the last couple of years, the NL West has become quite the arms race. Each of the last two offseasons have featured the Dodgers, Giants, and Padres aggressively acquiring quality pitching. The Padres continued the tradition on Sunday by trading for Oakland Athletics starter Sean Manaea. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand was the first to report the weekend blockbuster.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Prospect Hyun-il Choi: Signing Contract ‘Wasn’t Difficult’ Decision

When the MLB lockout was ongoing, Spring Training at Camelback Ranch had a much different look this year. Only Minor League players were permitted to work out at the facility, and for the Los Angeles Dodgers, that group included Hyun-il Choi, the organization’s 2021 Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year, .
MLB
The Spun

A’s, Padres Reportedly Agree To Significant Trade

The San Diego Padres have acquired starting pitcher Sean Manaea from the Oakland Athletics, as first reported by MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. According to Feinsand, Oakland will receive 19-year-old infield prospect Euribiel Angeles and 25-year-old pitcher Adrian Martinez for Manaea and minor league reliever Aaron Holiday. Manaea posted a 3.91...
MLB
