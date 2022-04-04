Blue Jays release 1B Greg Bird from minor league contract

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Greg Bird. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Nicholson-Smith added Bird had a release clause in his contract and he decided to use it.

As multiple outlets have pointed out, Bird was a strong candidate to make the 40-man roster after an impressive spring training and could still sign with Toronto, although it sounds like he'll take his chances talking to other clubs as well. The 29-year-old has hit .261/.393/.565 with a double and two homers in Grapefruit League play, including a bomb hit against his former team, the New York Yankees.

With how much -- and how well -- he played this spring, there is no doubt he will garner interest from other teams.

One thing Bird has going for him this spring is that he is healthy. Although he has done some good things over his four-year MLB career, his tenure in the bigs has also been plagued with injuries. Entering the regular season on the right side of the injury list could speak well for Bird as he tries to find a new home for the season.