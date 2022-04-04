Olivia Rodrigo Broke One of Her Grammys in Half Backstage

Click here to read the full article.

The Grammy Award might be the highest honor in music, but the trophy itself is a bit fragile, something Olivia Rodrigo discovered the hard way during Sunday night’s ceremony.

After the show ended, while posing for pictures in the press room, the singer-songwriter dropped one of her awards on the ground, which broke in half.

Rodrigo won three Grammys over the course of the evening. For “Sour,” she received best pop vocal album, and she won best pop solo performance for her debut single, the blockbuster No. 1 hit “Drivers License.” In the general field, she took home the best new artist award, in a stacked category that included acclaimed artists such as Japanese Breakfast, Arlo Parks, Saweetie and Arooj Aftab. Aside from her wins, Rodrigo was nominated for four more awards: song of the year and record of the year for “Drivers License,” album of the year for “Sour” and best music video for “Good 4 U.”

Rodrigo isn’t the first big artist to deal with a broken award at the Grammys. In 2010, Taylor Swift , who won four awards that night for her album “Fearless,” dropped one of the awards after the ceremony. Rodrigo is famously a huge fan of Swift, having interpolated a lyric from Swift’s 2017 song “New Year’s Day” for her song “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.”

During the ceremony, Rodrigo had many memorable moments. She made her Grammy performance debut performing “Drivers License” inside a vintage white Mercedes-Benz convertible parked onstage. During BTS’ performance of their chart-topper “Butter,” member V went viral for playfully flirting with Rodrigo in the audience.