New Orleans, LA

Teen arrested and indicted for a triple homicide in N.O. says NOPD chief and DA

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
 1 day ago

New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson and Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams announced today the arrest and indictment of 18-year-old Tyrone Steele for a pair of homicides across the city.

Ferguson says Steele was identified as a suspect in two separate fatal shootings. He was wanted for a triple shooting on March 21 in the 4100 block of Encampment Street. Investigators also linked him to a separate homicide that happened on March 28 at the intersection of Morrison and Gannon Roads in New Orleans East.

Steele was arrested by NOPD special agents last Wednesday at a home in the 1800 block of Touro Street along with other suspects and a cache of dangerous weapons.

“These officers took Steele and several other suspects into custody and confiscated these seven guns you see before you,” said Chief Ferguson at a media press conference. “And right now they are going through the forensic testing process.”

Ferguson says the investigation into Steele and his associates is ongoing and more charges could be added.

Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams thanked Chief Ferguson and all those involved in making the arrest and case that led to a grand jury indictment.

“It is because of their hard work…their smart work…we were able to get a very dangerous person off the street and a number of killing machines off the street,” said DA Williams.

New Orleans, LA
