ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Weta FX Opens New Office in Vancouver – Film News in Brief

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYLXR_0ez18apV00

Click here to read the full article.

Wētā FX, has announced the opening of its Vancouver office as part of the next phase of the company’s growth following the $1.6 billion technology deal with Unity late last year.

The company behind films such as “Eternals,” “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Canadian presence marks the company’s first dedicated visual effects office outside its home-base of New Zealand.

“The global growth in entertainment content has allowed us the flexibility to really pursue the projects we want and to expand our business model to tap into talent in more locations around the world,” said Prem Akkaraju, CEO of Wētā FX. “Vancouver is an established market for VFX, Animation and Games talent and we look forward to welcoming them into the Wētā FX family.”

The Vancouver office will work on a wide range of shows including the Avatar Sequels, the first of which will hit theatres in December 2022.

Palm Springs Film Fest Sets January Dates

The Palm Springs International Film Society announced dates for the 34th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival, returning in-person from Jan. 5 through Jan. 16, 2023. The gala Film Awards dinner will take place Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, while film screenings will start Jan. 6, including the opening night presentation that evening. Palm Springs ShortFest is still scheduled for June 21-27.

Ebony Media Launches Ebony Studios

Ebony Media, which re-launched last year as a digital-first brand, has announced the launch of Ebony Studios , a full-service production platform for film, television, audio and  digital programs that will explore the diverse and rich spectrum of Black culture. Ty Cameron has been appointed president of Ebony Studios. One of the studio’s first projects is the feature-length documentary “Sincerely, Los Angeles,” chronicling the elaborate memorials that sprang up around the city in the wake of Kobe Bryant’s death.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

WIF Selects Filmmakers for Shorts Lab – Film News in Brief

Click here to read the full article. Women in Film, Los Angeles has announced the three teams of women filmmakers that have been selected as inaugural fellows of the WIF Shorts Lab, supported by Google. The teams will be paired with mentors including producers Kira Carstensen and Alexandra Perez and line producer Martha Cronin and receive grants to complete their films. The projects are “Choices,” from writer-director Kameishia Wooten (pictured, left), producer Robin J. Hayes and line producer Meagann Pallares; “Please in Spanish” from writer-director Patricia Seely (pictured, center) and producer Alexandra Clayton and “Silverlake Cleaners,” from writer-director Katarina Zhu (pictured,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Fathom Events, Spain’s Bosco Partner to Release Documentary ‘Alive’ in 700 North American Screens (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Fathom Events and Spain’s Bosco Films are partnering to bring faith-based documentary “Vivo” (“Alive”) to about 700 North American locations on April 25. Produced by Hakuna Films and directed by Jorge Pareja, “Alive” narrates four real-life stories filmed in Spain of people who tell how Christian’s Eucharist transformed their lives. “Alive,” which previously bowed by Bosco in Spain and 14 Latin American territories, marks the Spanish indie distributor’s leap into the international market, where it’s been closing a bundle of exhibition agreements with local and international operators. The peak in “Alive’s” international theatrical career comes with...
MOVIES
Variety

Marc Geiger’s SaveLive Unveils First Venue and Promoter Partners

Click here to read the full article. SaveLive, the platform launched in 2020 by former WME music execs Marc Geiger and John Fogelman to “bail out” concert venues that were struggling during the pandemic, has announced its first round of partners, some 20 mid-size venues across the country (listed below), with “many more to come.” The company has also completed its first round of financing, raising $135 million dollars to invest into the independent live music community. Investors include Breyer Capital, Deep Field Asset Management, Raptor Group, and Shamrock Capital. At the time of the company’s launch in October of 2020, Geiger,...
BUSINESS
IndieWire

Netflix Reboots ‘Spy Kids’ with Robert Rodriguez Returning to Helm the Franchise

Click here to read the full article. It’s not just the Cortez family who are international spies. Over two decades since the original 2001 film’s release, “Spy Kids” is set to be reimagined by Netflix in partnership with Skydance and Spyglass. Creator Robert Rodriguez returns to write, direct, and produce the film. Cast and production details have not yet been set. The “Spy Kids” reboot will “introduce the world to a new family of spies,” per an official press release. This will mark Rodriguez’s second family film with Netflix, following the success of 2020’s “We Can Be Heroes.” David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Kobe Bryant
SFGate

American Cinematheque Announces ‘New Jack City’ Special Screening Event – Film News in Brief

The American Cinematheque has announced a “New Jack City” Special Screening Event on April 9 followed by a Q&A with director Mario Van Peebles. “New Jack City’ getting shut down in Westwood in 1991 is indicative of a confluence of violence against Black people on-screen and off-screen in real life. This is a legacy of film and television that actively continues to haunt us today,” said series co-curator Roya Rastegar. “We often talk about the power of film to represent marginalized communities. But the burden to ‘be real’ and authentically represent one’s community can be a trap for BIPOC filmmakers. This program reflects on and honors films from the 1990s that blunted the force of representational and respectability politics and played with the idea of what’s ‘real.’”
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 1

The most-watched movies on Netflix include Blade Runner 2049, Trust No One, and The Adam Project. The top of Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies list for Friday, April 1 is the same as yesterday's — sci-fi epic Blade Runner 2049 is No. 1, crytpocurrency crime documentary Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King is No. 2, and Ryan Reynolds sci-comedy The Adam Project is No. 3. That's not what's interesting on the list. The interesting thing is the Ryan Reynolds-led 2019 action movie 6 Underground, which is No. 10 on the list today. It's probably experiencing a resurgence in popularity due to people who watched The Adam Project clicking play on another Ryan Reynolds movie. I wonder if it's being recommended to viewers who complete The Adam Project. Netflix is good at getting people to watch more Netflix.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix releases first look at Game of Thrones co-creator's new movie

Netflix has released the first look at Metal Lords, a new movie written by Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss. The movie follows three high school students, played by Adrian Greensmith, Jaeden Martell, and Isis Hainsworth, who form a heavy metal band named Skullfucker. Experiencing problems both at school and at home, the unlikely trio enter the Battle of Bands and attempt to take the crown in a school where no one actually likes metal.
MOVIES
CNET

'The Lost City' Movie Isn't Streaming, But Here's When it Probably Will

The Lost City hit theaters last weekend. And the COVID-19 pandemic, with its profound disruptions to new movies, triggered an unprecedented wave of theatrical films being released on streaming services at the same time they hit cinemas. HBO Max, in particular, became synonymous with the practice last year, but Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Netflix have all experimented with same-day releases.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Directors Guild#Television#Weta Fx Opens New Office#Unity#Canadian#Vfx
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (April 2022)

April starts Q2 strong with a lot of shows new to Netflix this month. Many movies, and a lot of continuations of ongoing series are going to be watchable on the streaming platform starting this month. Summer is still far away, but it’s never a reason not to enjoy a show or two. Here are some of the newest shows coming to Netflix this April 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Avatar 2 Trailer Reportedly Airing Before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The sequel to 2009's Avatar is slated to finally arrive in theaters at the end of the year, but a new report claims the first trailer for Avatar 2 will come when audiences gather to watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch-starring movie is only two months away and teases the appearances of many surprising characters, such as Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier. If this new report ends up being true, then another surprise will come as fans get their first look at the blockbuster and record-setting sequel from director James Cameron.
MOVIES
Polygon

New Tokyo Vice trailer brings Michael Mann’s brand of crime drama to Japan

The official trailer for HBO Max’s Tokyo Vice, produced by Michael Mann, dropped Monday, giving us a fresh look at the upcoming undercover crime drama. Based on the 2009 memoir by Jake Adelstein, Tokyo Vice follows an American journalist who has moved to Tokyo to investigate corruption within the police department (and specifically on the vice squad). The trailer shows the reporter alienated from his co-workers (who seem to constantly be calling him a foreigner), before becoming embedded in both the police world and the criminal underworld in Tokyo.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Netflix
Place
Vancouver, CA
Variety

Amazon Prime Video Reveals $65 Million Creative Investment in Scotland

Click here to read the full article. Global streamers are investing heavily in Scotland, with Amazon Prime Video investing £50 million ($65 million) across three series. The U.K. parliament’s Scottish Affairs Committee is conducting a series of evidence sessions exploring the media landscape in Scotland. Amazon and Netflix appeared before the committee on Monday. “Over the last 12 months, we’ve contributed directly over £50 million into the creative industries and that’s across three shows that we’re very proud to have shot and being currently shooting,” Amazon Europe originals chief Georgia Brown told the committee. The shows are “The Rig,” “Anansi Boys”...
BUSINESS
Popculture

'Star Trek' TV Franchise Recasts Kirk

The Star Trek TV franchise has recast James T. Kirk, with actor Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) taking over the role. Wesley will make his debut in Season 2 of the new Paramount+ series Strange New Worlds. The series will kick off its 10-episode first season on May 5, but the show has already been renewed for a second season. At this time, there is no word on when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 will premiere but can speculate it may not be until 2023.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Batman Unburied’ Podcast Premiere Date Set at Spotify, to Be Available in Nine Languages

Click here to read the full article. Podcast series “Batman Unburied,” a thriller delving into the dark recesses of Bruce Wayne’s psyche and featuring classic Batman villains, is set to launch on Spotify worldwide this spring. The drama series will premiere May 3 exclusively on Spotify. It’s the first project under the audio platform’s multiyear deal with Warner Bros. and DC for scripted podcasts based on DC’s characters. “Batman Buried” was created by executive producer David S. Goyer, who scripted 2005’s “Batman Begins” and was a writer for the two other films in “The Dark Knight” trilogy. In addition to the English...
MOVIES
Variety

MipTV News Roundup: Beyond Rights, Insight TV Forge New Branded Block

Click here to read the full article. Beyond Rights and Insight TV Team Up for New Branded Block Beyond Rights and top millennial-targeted digital channels provider Insight TV have struck a new alliance, which will see the launch of Beyond branded blocks on Insight TV’s science and technology-centered InWonder channel. The Beyond branded blocks will initially play on primetime weekends in North America, drawing from Beyond Rights’s extensive catalogue of science and engineering programming with such titles as “How Hacks Work” and “Wicked Inventions.” “We will work closely together over the coming months to measure the audience response, looking to build...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Korean Drama Obsession Explored in Anthony Chen-Produced ‘Ajoomma’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Production has wrapped on the long-gestating “Ajoomma,” a feature film that delves into the fascination that Korean pop culture holds for middle-aged women in Asia. The story, said to be based on the mother of director He Shuming, involves a K-drama-obsessed widow from Singapore who tries to find new purpose in life and instead ends up getting lost in Korea. The script was co-written by He and Kris Ong. ” ‘Ajoomma’ very nicely touches upon a phenomenon that has been taking place across Asia for over a decade – the fascination of middle-aged...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Cypher’ Crime Series Sets Second Season at Roku, Launches at MipTV (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Roku has picked up a second season of “Cypher,” an FBI-themed crime drama series, for which it was the exclusive North American carrier of the first seven-episode season. In territories outside the U.S. and Canada, the show is represented by Screen Media Ventures, which is launching it at the MipTV market this week. “Cypher” tells the story of an FBI code-breaking specialist who discovers a secret organization’s hit list and must navigate the murky waters of loyalty and betrayal among an underground ring of hackers, assassins, and government agents spanning a global conspiracy. Created by Mohamed...
TV SERIES
Variety

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar to Exit Ahead of Merger With Discovery

Click here to read the full article. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down ahead of the completion of Discovery’s acquisition of the currently AT&T-owned company, which is expected to occur on April 11. While Kilar’s exit from WarnerMedia upon the completion of the merger had been expected ever since the transaction was first announced by AT&T and Discovery last spring, this marks the exec’s formalization of that plan as Discovery chief David Zaslav prepares to run the combined company, Warner Bros. Discovery. “With the pending transaction with Discovery nearing close, now is the right time to...
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety

56K+
Followers
50K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy