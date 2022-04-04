ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Richland High School announces new principal as predecessor is promoted within RSD

By Dylan Carter
 1 day ago
(Image of Richland High School's new principal, Steve Fisk, via RSD)

RICHLAND, Wash. — As its previous principal moves on to a new role within the School District, Richland High School has named award-winning educator Steve Fisk as its next leader.

According to the Richland School District, Fisk has 22 years of experience as a building administrator. More than 11 years of his experience came in a role at North Central High School in Spokane.

“I am so excited for my family and I to begin this new chapter and to become a Bomber,” Mr. Fisk said. “Richland High is an outstanding school and I am privileged to have this opportunity to become one of its leaders.”

During his time at North Central High, Fisk worked with educational and local leadership to establish the schools’ the Institute of Science and Technology. There, high school and middle school students had the opportunity to explore STEM educational programs ranging from genomic research to archaeology.

Fisk held a leadership position for the Colville School District and currently possesses a superintendent’s credential.

“Steve brings extensive experience and energy to the table,” said Deputy Superintendent Mike Hansen. “Richland High could not have asked for a more capable and caring individual to lead it into the future.”

Richland High’s current principal, Tim Praino, has accepted a role as the school district’s Executive Director of Human Resources—a role he will begin transitioning into in the middle of April 2022.

Fisk received his bachelor’s degree in social science and secondary education from Montana College. He moved on to his master’s program at the University of Montana, where he studied educational leadership. His administrative credentials were attained through programs at Lewis & Clark College, Eastern Washington University, and Washington State University.

