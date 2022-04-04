ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Doorbell video shows SUV police believe was used in KC shooting

By Heidi Schmidt, Sherae Honeycutt
 1 day ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say they have a small clue in the murder of a Kansas City man. Since the clue is so small, they need the public’s help.

The department tweeted surveillance video from a Ring doorbell camera . The video was recorded on January 15.

That’s the same night someone shot and killed Maurice Ball , 45, near 78th Street and Hickman Mills Drive. Officers found Ball in a vehicle where he died from gunshot injuries.

Police are investigating a shooting in Merriam

Police released photos of the SUV Monday that could lead them to Ball’s killer. They are looking for a light-colored SUV. Investigators say it may have limited mobility and may be damaged in the front.

Investigators want you to ignore the pickup and the box truck parked in the driveway. Instead, focus on the light SUV that drives up on the left side of the video. At one point the SUV begins to pull a U-turn before the video stops.

Ball was a father and a grandfather. Two months after he was killed his family is still searching for answers and say this SUV could be their key to justice.

“When he came in the room, he would brighten the room up,” the mother of Ball’s children, Nichole said.

Larger than life in their hearts and their lives. Ball wasn’t only a great friend and dad. He was a beloved grandfather as well.

“Their Pawpaw was a lovely person. He loved his grandkids,” his daughter, Marquisha said.

“Why? That’s all I want to know. Why? Why did you take him?” Nichole said.

Nichole and Maurice have two twin daughters together. For months she, her daughters, and the entire family have been praying for a break in the case. They believe KCPD hasn’t given up on finding Maurice’s killer.

“I think they’re doing the best they can do to solve it. I just hope we can get justice soon,” Marquisha said.

“I hope somebody can identify this car and turn it in to the police. Just turn it in. Let us have our justice. Let us have our peace. That’s all we ask,” Nichole said.

For Ball’s family his absence in their lives is too great to bear.

“I love you. I love you, and they didn’t have to take him away from us like that,” Nichole said.

Detectives believe the light colored SUV in the video was involved in Ball’s death.

They say the SUV may have front-end damage or have limited functionality.

If you can provide police with any information in the case, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. All tips are anonymous. Information leading to an arrest could result in a $25,000 reward.

