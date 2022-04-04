ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to American Falafel for only $25

By Chelsea Haynes
FOX2now.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTasty, fresh and healthy – that’s what you will find at American Falafel. Have you seen...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Be Our Guest#Gift Certificate#Bread#Food Drink#American Falafel#Fox2nowbeourguest Com
Mashed

Rachael Ray's Tuna Salad Includes This Unexpected Ingredient

Tuna salad used to be the sandwich of choice among working women in the United States. Per the Smithsonian Magazine, salads first came into existence in the 1800s as a way to use up leftover bits of meat and fish from past meals. People would mix in mayo, and add celery, pickles, and olives that didn't make their way to anyone's stomach. Tuna salad sandwiches, which reminded people of home, eventually became a go-to lunch option when more women started spending time out and about and joining the workforce.
RECIPES
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Loving This Frozen Shrimp Dish

You might think shrimp scampi has a fun name, but you might not know the origin of the dish. According to The New York Times, the recipe originally featured a "lobster-like crustacean" called scampi, but Italian cooks decided to switch out this seafood for shrimp when they brought it to the United States. Chefs kept the names of both crustaceans in the title, and continued to serve this buttery, garlicky seafood meal alongside pasta or bread.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Salads & Pre-Cooked Meals with Chicken Are Being Recalled

Chicken breast and salad dressing are the cause of a pair of recent recalls announced by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Both were misbranded, which could lead to dangerous situations for people with allergies. The chicken was used in a variety of meal kits...
FOOD SAFETY
Taste Of Home

We Made a Frozen Pudding Dessert from 1968 and It’s Still Amazing Today

While flipping through favorite vintage cookbooks, one in particular caught my eye: the Jell-O Pudding Ideabook published in 1968. Small cooking booklets like this were popular through the ’50s and ’60s as home cooks looked for ways to make creative meals and desserts from convenience foods like Jell-O gelatin and instant pudding. The Ideabook is full of recipes that turn Jell-O pudding mixes into everything from cookies to pies, and under the “Frozen Fancies” section, a recipe for a frozen pudding dessert that I was just dying to try.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Homemade dry dog food

Don’t let pet food shortages affect your abilities to feed your pets! Make homemade nutritional pet food instead!. Are you having problems finding your pet’s favorite dog food on the store shelves? Today, I will teach you how I make a delicious dog chow. Dog chow that your fur baby will wag its tail for.
Parade

32 Best Crock Pot Ham Recipes From Honey Baked Ham to Ham Sandwiches and Soup,

If you haven’t had the chance to make a ham in a slow cooker, this post will really inspire you to cook like a pro for Easter—or just for the weekend. Not only will the Crock Pot save you space in the oven when you’re baking side dishes and treats for the kids, but it will also produce a tender and delicious ham. No matter what level of home cook you are, these 32 best Crock Pot Ham Recipes will be a favorite for many years. Scroll down to see many inspirational recipes that will also use up that leftover ham.
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

If You Must Only Eat One Burrito, Make It the Cheesy Chile Relleno

I’ve dutifully followed this advice every Friday night since I first overheard it from a bartender at Elephant Ranch, my regular watering hole in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where I moved last fall. She was referring to the chile reyano (relleno) burrito from Tacos Romero, a Mexican food truck parked indefinitely by the Ranch’s sprawling beer garden. It’s a double-gift-wrapped meal consisting of a cheese-stuffed roasted green chile that’s lightly battered and pan-fried, then nestled with a swipe of refried pinto beans inside a supple flour tortilla the size of a dinner plate. Washed down with an ice-cold Dos Equis while taking in a dramatic desert sunset, I doubt you’ll find a better $10 dinner anywhere.
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy