Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to American Falafel for only $25

I’ve dutifully followed this advice every Friday night since I first overheard it from a bartender at Elephant Ranch, my regular watering hole in Las Cruces, New Mexico, where I moved last fall. She was referring to the chile reyano (relleno) burrito from Tacos Romero, a Mexican food truck parked indefinitely by the Ranch’s sprawling beer garden. It’s a double-gift-wrapped meal consisting of a cheese-stuffed roasted green chile that’s lightly battered and pan-fried, then nestled with a swipe of refried pinto beans inside a supple flour tortilla the size of a dinner plate. Washed down with an ice-cold Dos Equis while taking in a dramatic desert sunset, I doubt you’ll find a better $10 dinner anywhere.
