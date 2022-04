WOMEN'S History Month has erupted in a wealth of stories about women who have made an impact in our society, many paving the way for others. A standout event that shared women's stories was the Women of Toledo program and luncheon to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8. International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women and a call to action for accelerating gender parity. This year's international theme is #BreakThe Bias, celebrating women's accomplishments and raising awareness of bias that still presents a challenge for many women.

