ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Pat McAfee Reflects On WrestleMania 38, Says He Didn't Know Stunner Was Going To Happen

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 1 day ago

Pat McAfee made his WrestleMania debut on Sunday, taking on Austin Theory in singles competition. McAfee has previously wrestled Adam Cole in singles competition and competed inside WarGames, but this marked his first match on the main roster. McAfee defeated Theory, but was then defeated by Vince McMahon. "Last...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

WWE Fans Go Crazy After Vince McMahon Messes up the Stone Cold Stunner at WrestleMania

Vince McMahon stole the show during the second night of WrestleMania 38 as he competed in a match against Pat McAfee. McMahon won the match thanks to the help of Austin Theory, but the celebration didn't last for too long as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin came out and gave McMahon a Stone Cold Stunner. However, the chairman of WWE didn't get the timing down and ended up falling over during the move.
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

Austin Theory Says He Doesn’t Need Vince McMahon’s Help To Beat Pat McAfee

WWE Superstar Austin Theory recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about his match with Pat McAfee. The two face off tonight, but Theory has had enough of people talking about the SmackDown commentator. “You know what, I am so...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Jack White
Person
Steve Austin
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Austin Theory
ComicBook

Paul Heyman Delivers Final Warning Ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Paul Heyman has delivered his final warning ahead of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38! Reigns has been on the hottest streak in his career thus far as he has dominated the SmackDown main event scene for nearly 600 days at this point. The first real challenger that seemed like they could take down the "God Mode" champion has been Brock Lesnar, who has been on fire in his own right since returning to WWE TV last year. Their inevitable clash will main event night two of WrestleMania this year, and it's touted to be one of the biggest WrestleMania matches of all time.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC champions Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar lose at WrestleMania 38

Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar both came up short in defeats to Charlotte Flair and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, nobody can deny the cultural impact of WrestleMania. The showcase of the immortals is the most important event in the pro wrestling calendar and every single year, WWE attempts to go above and beyond in the name of entertaining the masses.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestlemania#Cowboys#Combat#Mcafee#Wargames#Wwe Smackdown
411mania.com

Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley & More React to Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 38

The wrestling world got to see Steve Austin return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 and Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley, Matt Hardy and more took to social media to react. As you surely know, the main event of last night’s PPV saw Austin’s appearance on the Kevin Owens show turn into a No Holds Barred match, which Austin ultimately won.
WWE
ComicBook

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Reflects on Finishing His WWE Career at WrestleMania 38

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin says he's lucky he had his last match in Dallas, the place where he started his career. Last night, the Texas Rattlesnake came out of retirement for an impromptu No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens in the main event of Wrestlemania 38's Saturday card. The match was a surprise mostly because it was a full "match" in which Austin took several bumps and even had to kick out of a stunner delivered by Kevin Owens himself. Speaking in a backstage interview after the match, Austin confirmed that last night was intended to be his final wrestling match. "I came here looking for anything," Austin said. "This is where I started and I was lucky enough to finish here. KO is outstanding, but he ran his mouth a little too much and it finally caught up with him. It was an honor to be here on such a stacked card with so many great matches."
WWE
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Pat McAfee’s WrestleMania Performance

Former NFL punter-turned-broadcaster Pat McAfee got to live his childhood dream of being a pro wrestler last night, upsetting Austin Theory in the co-main event of WrestleMania 38. Suffice it to say, he handled himself well. McAfee had the support of the entire WWE Universe as he took on theory....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Cody Rhodes Says He Wants To Work And Compete Without Fear In WWE

Cody Rhodes wants to be his true self in WWE. At WrestleMania 38, Rhodes made his return to the company after six years away, facing and defeating Seth Rollins. The former AEW EVP spent 10 years with WWE (2006-2016) during which time he was a member of Legacy, performed as Stardust, held multiple titles, and so much more.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

8K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy