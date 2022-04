BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Ohio will soon become the nation’s 23rd state to allow permitless carrying of concealed guns. Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan is careful never to take a stand on laws. He says his job is to make sure the laws are obeyed, not to approve or disapprove. But in 90 days, this new […]

