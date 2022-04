Roger Dean Asheim, 74, passed quietly away on March 26, 2022, at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital after dealing with declining health for several years. He lived in his beloved Lead for most of his life and was familiar to many as he shared his kind and gentle soul. He was always ready to follow his dreams leading to many exciting and unusual occupations. His favorite was law enforcement serving as a police officer in Lead and working the sheriff’s department in Lawrence County. He loved his parents and family, especially his Granddad.

LEAD, SD ・ 5 DAYS AGO