Community bail funds face backlash over whom they let out

Amazon says it doesn’t intend to censor verboten phrases floated for an “auto bad word monitor” in a planned internal messaging app."Union", "slave labour", "prison" and "plantation" were among a blacklist of inappropriate words or profanities highlighted in an internal document to be automatically blocked from the app, according to The Intercept.Managers would also have the authority to manually flag or suppress any messages they find inappropriate.While a pilot is scheduled to launch later this month, an Amazon spokeswoman told The Independent that there are no plans for many of the words called out in the document to be...

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO