ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Community bail funds face backlash over whom they let out

kclu.org
 1 day ago

Flush with money after the 2020 protests, community bail funds are...

www.kclu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Russian businesses in SoCal face backlash over war in Ukraine

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — For 16 years, Rina Atroshenko has been the proud owner of Traktir, a cozy neighborhood restaurant for those craving authentic borscht with a side of nostalgia. “It’s absolutely delicious, and it reminds me of my grandmother,” Atroshenko said. West Hollywood has long been...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
RNB Cincy 100.3

White Students Face Backlash For 'Gangsta Night' Event

At Windsor Central High School in Windsor, New York, white students organized a themed event at a basketball game where they dressed as Crips and the Bloods complete with accessories that allowed them to be walking Black stereotypes without a thought in their head about the actual Black people they were caricaturing.
WINDSOR, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
The Verge

Go read former Tesla employees’ experiences with racism in their own words

The Los Angeles Times has a great piece that interviews three former Tesla employees about their experiences with racism, discrimination, and retaliation at the company, which is well worth a read. The story acts as a way to contextualize a lawsuit that the automaker is currently facing, where the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleges that the company has a “racially segregated workplace.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Amazon denies plan to censor words like ‘union’, ‘slave labour’ and ‘pay rise’ from internal messaging

Amazon says it doesn’t intend to censor verboten phrases floated for an “auto bad word monitor” in a planned internal messaging app."Union", "slave labour", "prison" and "plantation" were among a blacklist of inappropriate words or profanities highlighted in an internal document to be automatically blocked from the app, according to The Intercept.Managers would also have the authority to manually flag or suppress any messages they find inappropriate.While a pilot is scheduled to launch later this month, an Amazon spokeswoman told The Independent that there are no plans for many of the words called out in the document to be...
BUSINESS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fortnite raises $144 million for Ukraine relief

Cary, N.C. — Epic Games confirmed Monday that players of its popular Fortnite raised $144 million for Ukraine relief efforts in just two weeks. Cary, North Carolina-based Epic pledged proceeds from the first two weeks of the game’s newest season toward humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of its sovereign neighbor.
CARY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy